More than 800,000 additional passengers used Irish airports in second quarter

An additional 366,977 more passengers travelled to Ireland in the second quarter compared with 2024.

More than 800,000 additional passengers used Irish airports in the second quarter when compared with the same period last year, an increase of 7 per cent, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

Some 12 million passengers passed through the five main Irish airports, compared with 11.2 million passengers in the same period in 2024 and 10.7 million in the same period in 2023.

An additional 366,977 more passengers travelled to Ireland in the second quarter compared with 2024, while the differential rises to 624,425 more passengers when compared to the same quarter in 2023.

About 6.1 million passengers departed from Ireland in the quarter, which was an increase of 443,979 when compared with the same period in 2024.

Looking at the data for the first half of 2025, 20.3 million passengers passed through Irish airports which was almost 800,000 more passengers when compared with the same period in 2024, and 1.9 million more than the same six-month period in 2023.

More than 81,000 flights were handled by Ireland’s five main airports in the second quarter, with Dublin handling 83 per cent of all flights (67,217), while Cork handled 8 per cent (6,761).

What can we potentially look forward to in Budget 2026? Listen | 43:30

The number of flights to and from Irish airports in the first half of the year increased by 4,341 when compared with the same period in 2024.

London-Heathrow, Amsterdam-Schiphol, and Manchester were the most popular routes for passengers travelling through Dublin airport. The top route for Cork and Shannon was London-Heathrow, while it was London-Luton for Knock, and Dublin for Kerry.

Almost nine out of every 10 passengers (85 per cent) on international flights in the five main airports were travelling to or from Europe.

The two most popular countries of origin or destination were the UK and Spain. Outside of Europe, the US was the most popular.

The tonnage of air freight handled by Irish airports was up 4 per cent to 49,544 tonnes when compared with a year earlier.