Eversheds Irish business absorbed into wider firm

Move comes weeks after tie-up talks between Eversheds Sutherland Ireland and William Fry ended

Eversheds Sutherland Ireland is based at One Earlsfort Terrace in Dublin.
Peter Flanagan
Tue Sept 09 2025 - 13:44

Eversheds Sutherland (International) has set up a new law practice in Ireland, after it absorbed the firm’s current Irish business weeks.

The new practice in Ireland will see 170 staff, including 26 partners, join the International business from September 15th, it said in a statement. It will have offices in Dublin and Belfast.

The move comes weeks after The Irish Times reported a number of Eversheds Sutherland Ireland partners were in talks to join the new Eversheds Sutherland (International) practice here. Those talks came after merger negotiations between the Irish business and William Fry failed.

At that time as many as four equity partners were in talks to join William Fry, while nine current and former equity partners at Eversheds Sutherland Ireland were on track to join the new Eversheds practice, according to sources.

While Eversheds Sutherland Ireland was structured as a standalone firm within the Eversheds network, the new firm will be fully integrated into Eversheds Sutherland (International).

Pamela O’Neill will be managing partner in Dublin and will lead the firm’s business in the Republic while Gareth Planck will lead the Belfast office and Northern Ireland business.

“Opportunities for our clients in Ireland are considerable and today’s announcement is a significant step in our long-term plans for the future,” Keith Froud, Eversheds Sutherland global co-chief executive, said. “I am confident that we will now be able to move our strategic goals for our Irish business forward at pace.”

The move comes after after London-based Eversheds Sutherland (International) put the existing Irish practice on notice that it was taking back the Eversheds name after it emerged late last year that Eversheds Sutherland Ireland was in tie-up talks with William Fry.

That tie-up ultimately never came to pass, however.

Peter Flanagan is an Assistant Business Editor at The Irish Times
