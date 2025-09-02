US firm Kroll acquires Dublin insolvency practice Kirby Healy

US risk advisory business Kroll has acquired Kirby Healy, a Dublin-based corporate insolvency practice, for an undisclosed sum.

US risk advisory business Kroll has acquired Kirby Healy, a Dublin-based corporate insolvency practice, for an undisclosed sum.

The New York-headquartered company, which provides a range of services from valuation, compliance and regulation, said the move would deepen “Kroll’s footprint in Ireland” and was part of a broader growth strategy in Ireland, aimed at meeting increased demand.

The acquisition increases the company’s Irish team to more than 70 employees and the number of restructuring experts it has in Dublin to 26.

“The acquisition significantly expands Kroll’s restructuring capabilities in Ireland, doubling the size of its local team, enhancing its offering and reaffirming Kroll’s position as one of Ireland’s leading practices,” it said.

“The Kirby Healy team will integrate with Kroll’s existing operations to deliver a wider range of services in Ireland, including fraud and white-collar crime investigations, forensic accounting, litigation support, expert testimony, matrimonial dispute work and shareholder dispute resolution,” it said.

Earlier this year, Kroll announced an expansion of its global restructuring practice in Europe with a number “of strategic hires to respond to an increase in restructuring activity”.

Meanwhile, Irish-founded financial services firm Centralis has announced plans to more than double its workforce over the next five years, moving from 30 to more than 70.

The company, which supplies financial and business support services to asset managers, international funds and real estate firms, recently secured a major investment that valued the business at more than €500 million and has also moved into a new office on Harcourt Street in Dublin.

“Adding to more than 500 staff globally, the new office signifies an investment of around €15 million and builds on the recent announcement that Centralis is targeting tripled revenues and profits by 2030," the company said.

Minister of State with responsibility for Financial Services Robert Troy said: “Centralis has shown strong growth in a highly competitive market, and it is encouraging to see Irish founded and led businesses continuing to expand.

“Creating high-quality employment is critical to maintaining Ireland’s competitiveness, and Centralis’ investment of around €15 million into the Irish economy will further support future employment and growth," he said.

Centralis was set up in 2011 by several former AIB employees.