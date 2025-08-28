Jameson drives growth at Irish Distillers despite tariff uncertainty

Jameson whiskey sales rose 3 per cent in the 12 months to the end of June.

Global sales at Jameson whiskey parent Irish Distillers rose 2 per cent in the 12 months to the end of June, despite what the company called a challenging global macroeconomic environment and prolonged uncertainty as the US threatened tariffs on trade partners.

The Pernod Ricard-owned company, which is facing continuing uncertainty along with the wider Irish drinks industry amid the threatened trade war, said the results demonstrated the resilience of its Irish whiskey portfolio, and that it was “confident in the future” of the industry.

The drinks maker said sales of Jameson outstripped growth across the wider portfolio in the year to June 30th, at 3 per cent globally. That included double-digit net sales growth in markets across Asia, Africa and Latin America.

“Our full-year results for FY25 demonstrate resilience amid a challenging global macroeconomic backdrop,” said Nodjame Fouad, chief executive of Irish Distillers.

“Irish whiskey has long stood the test of time, and we remain confident in the future of the Irish whiskey industry and are committed to the continued sustainable growth of our portfolio.”

Parent company Pernod Ricard reported a 3 per cent fall in full-year 2025 organic sales which met forecasts. It warned of lower first quarter revenues in the new financial year amid tariff uncertainty and sliding sales in the United States and China.

The French company, which is the world’s second-biggest Western spirits maker by revenue after Diageo, said that, for its 2026 fiscal year, it expected improving sales trends skewed towards the second half and lower first quarter sales.

Pernod said distributor inventory adjustments would continue in the United States, while consumer demand would stay soft in China.

Pernod reiterated its guidance for between 3 per cent and 6 per cent annual organic sales growth for 2027-29, along with annual organic margin expansion.

Sales reached €10.96 billion in the 12 months to June 30th, representing an organic decline of 3 per cent with in line analysts’ expectations. Profit from recurring operations stood at €2.95 billion, marking an organic decline of 0.8 per cent.

The maker of Absolut vodka said sales declined by 6 per cent in the United States.

In China, Pernod’s annual 2025 sales fell 21 per cent as weak consumer demand and the looming conclusion of an anti-dumping investigation led to an overhang in distributor inventories. – Additional reporting: Reuters