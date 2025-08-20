‘Roll with it’: Oasis gigs led to 9% rise in consumer spending, says Revolut

Tens of thousands of fans watch as Oasis perform on Saturday on the first of two nights at Croke Park, Dublin. Photograph: Dan Dennison

The two Oasis concerts in Croke Park at the weekend led to an increase of more than 9 per cent in consumer spending, says fintech platform Revolut.

Saturday’s and Sunday’s sold-out gigs were the first time the band had played in Ireland since Slane in 2009, resulting in spending not seen since US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift played at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, in June last year.

Revolut said card spending rose more than 9 per cent in the capital when compared with the previous weekend, while the volume of transactions rose by more than 8 per cent.

There was a 16 per cent increase in spend in Dublin bars, cafes, restaurants, and nightclubs.

A pop-up store that opened at Stephen’s Green shopping centre on August 4th led to long queues of customers in the run up to the concerts.

Revolut said merchandise stores in Dublin recorded “hundreds of thousands of euro in revenues”, which it said was “likely due to the store’s lengthy queues”.

Owing to demand, the pop-up store has since announced extended dates.

While spending on public transport was down 9 per cent across the rest of Ireland, it rose by more than 120 per cent in Dublin as Oasis fans arrived in the capital for the gigs.

Taxi drivers also benefited from the concerts, with a 15 per cent uplift in revenues.

For those who missed out on tickets, there was still a party atmosphere across the county, with Dublin sales of store-bought beer, wine and spirits rising by more than one-third compared to the previous weekend.

Revolut Business customers recorded an increase in revenues, with those in the food, beverages or tobacco industries experiencing a 2 per cent uplift when compared with the previous weekend.

“Consumer spending of this level in just one weekend sends a very strong signal about the confidence of our more than three million customers in Ireland,” Revolut spokesman Malcolm Craig said.

“Last weekend highlights the value of attracting genuine A-listers to Ireland.”