An Coimisiún Pleanála reopens appeal over Phoenix Park apartments plan

An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP) has reopened an appeal over a 106-home development next to the Phoenix Park after the High Court quashed its decision to grant planning permission for the complex.

The proposed development, which has been sought by Linders of Smithfield Limited, is made up of 96 apartments in two blocks and 10 duplex apartments in a third block, at Quadrant House on Chapelizod Road.

The large residential development (LRD) application was made in July 2023, seeking permission to level the Chapelizod Road site and to construct three residential blocks ranging from three to five storeys. The development, which was proposed to have a gross floor area of 9,786.5sq m, was to include a residents’ gym, a cafe, a communal work space and a basement car park with 84 parking spaces.

The development was not set to include any childcare facilities. Despite a series of objections from local residents, the Chapelizod Residents Association and Friends of the Phoenix Park, Dublin City Council granted permission.

Four separate appeals were lodged, with Chapelizod Tidy Towns’ appeal being brought to ACP, which noted that “particular concerns [were] raised about childcare provision and lack thereof”, but planning permission for the development was affirmed after ACP found it to be in line with the Dublin City Development Plan.

The case against ACP was brought before the High Court in early 2024 by Friends of the Phoenix Park, a group of local parents that noted their concerns that the development will further overload childcare provision in the area.

The group is made up of parents whose children attended a childcare centre which was located on the site of the proposed development until it closed in June 2023. The childcare centre, which was described as “integral” in an affidavit submitted by the group, was said to provide a significant number of care spaces.

The national planning body conceded the case in January 2025.

Its representatives admitted it had “failed to give adequate reasons for its conclusion that the development was in compliance with the density provisions of the Development Plan with specific reference to the issue of public transport capacity”.

Acting on behalf of ACP, Byrne Wallace Shields LLP suggested the court quash the order granting the planning application and issue an order that it pay the costs of the applicant, Friends of the Phoenix Park, and the costs of the court.

Mr Justice Richard Humphreys quashed the decision in March, sending the case back to ACP. The planning commission is set to make a decision on the matter by December 4th.