Future Ticketing renews Shamrock Rovers deal

Shamrock Rovers' Danny Mandroiu in action against Longford Town. The club has renewed a deal with Irish company, Future Ticketing. Photograph: ©INPHO/James Lawlor

Ticketing software specialist Future Ticketing has renewed its deal with top League of Ireland Football club, Shamrock Rovers until 2030, the pair confirmed.

Future Ticketing provides technology to sports organisations and other event businesses that allows them to sell tickets directly to customers through their websites and mobile apps rather than going through an agent.

The Tullamore, Co Offaly-based company and Rovers announced on Tuesday that they have renewed their partnership, extending a relationship that goes back to 2016.

Future Ticketing will continue providing digital ticketing services to the football club, one of Ireland’s most successful, until 2030, under the new deal’s terms.

In a statement the company noted the contract would continue a “mutually productive relationship” that is close to a decade old.

Through that time, Future Ticketing said it had aided Shamrock Rovers in meeting key data and ticketing objectives.

That included complying with complex European football ticketing and enabling the planning of the family-focused north stand at its Tallaght, Dublin, grounds.

Ann Marie Guinan, chief marketing officer, Future Ticketing, said the company worked with Rovers to deliver quick digital ticket sales and get instant access to revenue.

“As befits the most decorated club in the League of Ireland, Shamrock Rovers is a regular participant in European competitions and we have been privileged to assist the Hoops hosting many prestigious fixtures,” added Ms Guinan.

Ross Cullinane, Head of Business Operations, Shamrock Rovers, said that the company had supported the club through a period of sustained growth.

“From record attendances at Tallaght Stadium to major European fixtures, Future Ticketing’s technology has allowed us to scale seamlessly while delivering a smooth, high-quality experience for our supporters,” he added.

Future Ticketing has 5,000 users across 14 time zones. Along with its Tullamore HQ, the company has offices in Manchester and Edinburgh.