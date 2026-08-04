Revolut chief Nik Storonsky sued by broker over €350m superyacht

Revolut founder Nik Storonsky is being sued for €17.5 million by one of the world’s top luxury yacht brokers, which claims that he went “behind its back” to avoid paying commission on a €350 million superyacht.

Cecil Wright & Partners has filed a claim in London’s High Court against the billionaire over his purchase of the yacht in January this year, court documents show.

An adviser to Storonsky’s family office initially approached the luxury broker in October 2024 to help build a yacht, then asked in 2025 if there was a vessel that Storonsky could buy in the meantime, according to the court filings.

Cecil Wright claims that it suggested Storonsky buy the 102-metre boat, which was then being built by German superyacht yard Lürssen. The yacht in question has a 25-foot glass-bottomed infinity pool, a beach club and a gym with a cryotherapy chamber, according to the luxury magazine Robb Report.

However, in January 2026 Storonsky’s adviser told Chris Cecil-Wright, the brokerage’s founder, that Storonsky had bought it directly from the seller, Canadian businessman and former ice hockey player Patrick Dovigi.

Cecil Wright’s legal filing claims that it is entitled to a 5 per cent commission on the sale under a brokerage agreement as the sale’s “effective cause” even though it was ultimately cut out of the deal.

A spokesperson for Storonsky’s family office said the claim was “without merit and will be defended”.

The yacht’s ownership history was complex from the start. It was commissioned by Dovigi, then sold to an unnamed “Brazilian owner” who was arrested in connection with allegations of fraud in November 2025.

Brazilian bank executive Daniel Vorcaro was arrested in November as part of an investigation into an alleged R$12.2 billion (€2 billion) fraud involving Banco Master, which collapsed last year. Vorcaro has denied wrongdoing and is co-operating with authorities, according to his lawyers.

After the arrest, Dovigi bought back the boat, then sold it to Storonsky.

Cecil-Wright has worked on the builds of some of the world’s largest and most expensive yachts.

These include the 99-metre Madame Gu for now-sanctioned Russian billionaire Andrei Skoch, and Tango, which has been seized by Spanish authorities as it belonged to sanctioned Russian-Israeli oligarch Viktor Vekselberg.

Chris Cecil-Wright told the FT: “It’s very rare for brokers to find themselves in this situation and it’s the first time I have done so, but I feel strongly about it, hence am taking action.” - Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026