CMAT wins best album at Ivor Novello Awards: ‘It’s nice to finally win an award in England’

CMAT with her best album award for Euro-Country at the Ivor Novello Awards in London. Photograph: Ian West/PA Wire

Irish singer-songwriter CMAT has said “it’s nice to finally win an award in England” after her record Euro-Country was named best album at the 2026 Ivor Novello Awards.

The 30-year-old, whose real name is Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, was joined on the winners list by the likes of pop rocker Sam Fender, Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalia and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road singer Elton John.

“It’s really nice to finally win an award in England, English people don’t generally give me awards, so that’s a first, really good, I’m actually a big fan of the man, Ivor Novello, himself as well,” CMAT said.

“He’s the tits, this award is the tits, I love Amy Winehouse so much, and she won best song musically and lyrically for Love Is a Losing Game, and I remember that because I was like 10 when it happened, and she was a really big thing for me.

“And I always loved the fact that she won that award, and so did a guy from Ireland called Villagers, he won it in 2011 for a song called Becoming a Jackal.

“And I remember being like, ‘Wow, it’s crazy that the most famous person in the world and this indie artist from Dublin both won the same award, what an interesting award show, I would f**king love one of them’.”

Seventeen Going Under star Fender won songwriter of the year, while Rosalia, whose full name is Rosalia Vila Tobella, collected the international songwriter of the year gong, and Elton John was presented with an Ivors Academy Honour, and was also announced as the academy’s first president.

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke was given a Fellowship of The Ivors Academy, as was late Wham! singer George Michael.

Poet Kae Tempest won best contemporary song for I Stand on the Line from his 2025 album Self Titled, and said he would celebrate with “a little party”, while singer Lola Young won the PRS For Music award for most performed work for her 2024 song Messy.

[ CMAT: ‘Ireland is a really hard place to live unless you have money, which we didn’t’Opens in new window ]

British pop star Lily Allen received the award for outstanding song collection, Calvin Harris scooped the music icon award, and rapper Kano won the visionary award.

Scottish singer-songwriter Jacob Alon took home two awards for rising star and best song musically and lyrically for his track Don’t Fall Asleep, and 4 Non Blondes singer and guitarist Linda Perry received the special international award, which was given to her by her friend, singer James Blunt.

Speaking about her award, Perry said: “To get it from James Blunt, it was very generous of James to take the time to come and say these special words and share the story.

“Getting the award is acknowledging that I’m doing something worth hearing, and I think that’s the best feeling you can get, the best acceptance, like I’m being accepted for who I am as a songwriter, and not how relevant or popular I am.”

The soundtrack to Trespasses, composed by David Holmes and Brian Irvine, won best TV soundtrack, while the music for Testimony by Tom Hodge won best film score.

[ ‘I was living a weird double life’: How CMAT’s generation endured the Celtic Tiger crash Opens in new window ]

During the night, performances came from Yorke, Alon, who performed Don’t Fall Asleep, and rising star nominee Skye Newman, who performed Careless Whisper in tribute to Academy Fellow Michael.

Presented by the Ivors Academy, the peer-judged award ceremony celebrates and recognises songwriting and composing. – PA