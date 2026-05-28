Tines doubled revenue ahead of $125m funding round

Revenue at Irish technology company Tines jumped in the 12 months to the end of January 2025 to $39.6 million (€34.11 million) from $19.1 million a year earlier, even as it posted a loss for the year.

Cofounder Eoin Hinchy said the increase was down to a rising number of customers, increased usage of the products, a wider product range and more use cases. “It’s a reflection of that continued traction and the problems we’re solving being more acute than ever,” he said.

North America accounted for $29.4 million of sales during the year, with Ireland accounting for $8.6 million. It also has a growing business in Australia, Asia and Africa.

Founded by Hinchy and Thomas Kinsella in 2018, Tines has developed a workflow and AI platform to help businesses operate more efficiently and mitigate risks. It connects different software tools and can automate repetitive tasks.

Despite accelerating growth, the business reported a pretax loss of $24.87 million versus $24.05 million in 2024.

“We’ve done a nice job, I think, investing and doubling down on things that were working without losing the run of ourselves,” said Hinchy. “We’ll continue to do that, even despite the huge traction we’re seeing in things like our AI product.”

The accounts showed Tines employed an average of 220 people during the year. That number has since expanded to more than 400 people between the US and Ireland, and Hinchy said it plans to keep growing.

“I think there’s a lot of noise right now around the big tech companies and layoffs. We fundamentally think there’s an enormous opportunity for us to continue to grow and invest,” Hinchy said. “It’s what our customers want, and at the growth rate we’re seeing, I think we’ll continue to grow fairly aggressively.”

Employee costs for the year were $43 million, with $36.6 million in wages and salaries and the remainder in share compensation, retirement benefits and social security costs.

The accounts cover the year up to January 31st 2025, before the company raised its $125 million funding round that put it into unicorn territory. That Series C round has enabled Tines to increase research spending, which was $1.4 million during the year covered by the accounts, up from $800,000 in 2024. The company has been investing heavily in AI product development, shipping new generative AI features and agentic capabilities.

Looking ahead, Hinchy said revenue growth remained steady in the past year, driven by both new customers and increased spend from existing customers.

It has also opened an office in Australia, with 12 people in Sydney and Melbourne.

Tines also confirmed Colin Bentley, formerly of Intercom, has joined Tines as vice president of product.