Households borrowed €4.3bn more than last year, Central Bank finds

Household deposits rose in the first half of the year

Lending to households increased by €4.3 billion in the year to the end of June, new data from the Central Bank showed, the largest annual increase since 2009.

Household deposits are also on the rise, along with home loans as inflation in the property market continues to grow.

Net lending to households was €601 million in June 2025, up from €263 million in the previous month, mainly fuelled by mortgages.

The latest money and banking statistics release showed loans for house purchases increased 4.4 per cent, or €3.7 billion, over the same period, continuing positive growth trends that have been in effect since May 2023. The growth rate has been picking up pace in recent months, with May recording a 4.2 per cent rise.

On a monthly basis, home loans were up €638 million in June. The rise was the second largest since December 2008, when loans to buy home rose by €643 million, falling short of the €658 million increase recorded in December 2024.

Recent data from Banking Payments Federation Ireland showed mortgage drawdowns hit their highest level since 2008 in the six months to the end of June, topping €6.2 billion in the first six months of the year.

Buying a home? Insider tips to help you with each step, from loan approval to closing a deal Listen | 42:43

Loans for consumption meanwhile were €70 million higher last month, and loans for other purposes were in negative territory. On an annual basis, loans for consumption contributed €933 million.

Household deposits, meanwhile rose by €498 million in June, totalling €165.8 billion at the end of the month, with both term and overnight deposits rising. Annually, household deposits were up 6.1 per cent year on year, or €9.5 billion. That increase was driven by a €6.3 billion increase of deposits with a maturity up to two years.

Net lending to non-financial corporations was €274 million in June, driven by short-term loans. On an annual basis, the lending rose 3 per cent, or €875 million, to €29.2 billion.

Loans to insurance companies and pension funds were also positive during the month, rising by €5 million increase.

Total bank lending to the Irish private sector was €417 million higher in June.

On an annual basis, it was up 5.2 per cent – or €7.7 billion – in the year to the end of June, with lending to non-financial corporates up by €875 million. Loans to insurance companies and pension funds were slightly lower, declining by €3 million.

The Central Bank also released Ireland’s latest gross national debt figures, which put it at just short of €228 billion at the end of June. That was a rise from the €224.1 billion recorded at the end of March.

The figures include €135 billion in Government bonds, and more than €22 billion in Exchequer notes. The level of savings certificates and national solidarity bonds has remained relatively stable, at €5.7 billion and €6.1 billion respectively.