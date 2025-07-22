Business

Central Bank promotes enforcement head to deputy governor post

Colm Kincaid is currently its head of enforcement and will oversee consumer and investment protection

Colm Kincaid, newly-appointed deputy governor of the Central Bank of Ireland
Colm Kincaid, newly-appointed deputy governor of the Central Bank of Ireland
Joe Brennan
Tue Jul 22 2025 - 11:07

The Central Bank of Ireland has promoted Colm Kincaid, currently its head of enforcement, to the position of deputy governor, overseeing consumer and investment protection.

It follows the previous holder of that role, Derville Rowland, joining the executive team of the new Frankfurt-based EU Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) in May.

The Central Bank has three deputy governors operating under governor Gabriel Makhlouf.

“Colm brings over two decades of experience in consumer-focused financial regulation, legal expertise and strategic leadership to the role,” said Mr Makhlouf, noting that Mr Kincaid will assume his new role at the start of August.

READ MORE

One in four businesses not ready for new pension regime

My family lives abroad. Does that cause problems with my father’s will?

Tesla is set to report earnings – who cares?

‘Our four-year IVF journey cost €40,000’: What are the options for couples with infertility issues?

“Colm’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of consumer welfare and market integrity has been a hallmark of his work at the Central Bank of Ireland. He will continue the bank’s focus on this crucial element of our mandate”.

Central Bank’s Derville Rowland to join EU anti-money laundering agency ]

The bank disbanded its stand-alone consumer protection unit in January and dispersed its functions among various arms of the organisation that supervise different areas, from banks and insurers to investment firms.

While this drew criticism from some politicians and consumer advocacy groups, the regulator said that it has more closely embedded consumer oversight into all supervisory areas rather than isolating it.

He will be responsible for leading the strategic development and execution of consumer and investor protection policies, the regulator said. This includes engaging with stakeholders and representing the bank in domestic and international forums.

Mr Kincaid, a solicitor by background, joined the Central Bank in 2004, having previously worked with law firms A&L Goodbody in Dublin, and Linklaters in London.

He became director of enforcement in January, having previously served as director of consumer protection for more than three years.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan is Markets Correspondent of The Irish Times

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning