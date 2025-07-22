Albert Manifold, Irish cement veteran hired to chair BP for pivot back to oil and gas

In more than a decade in charge of CRH, Manifold overhauled its assets, pushed through transformational acquisitions and moved its primary listing from London to New York. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

BP has chosen a new chair who built his career not in oil, gas or the City of London, but in gravel, asphalt and cement.

The appointment of Albert Manifold, a 26-year veteran of Dublin building materials company CRH, caught many investors and industry insiders by surprise when it was announced on Monday morning.

“It is an underwhelming appointment,” said one executive headhunter. The market reaction was also muted, with no meaningful move in BP’s share price despite widespread investor frustration with outgoing chair Helge Lund.

But people familiar with Manifold’s record argue that behind his low-key persona is the drive, discipline and focus on shareholder returns that BP badly needs. One person who has competed against Manifold on deals described him as a “shrewd operator” and a “man on a mission”.

One of BP’s most important investors, activist hedge fund Elliott Management, broadly welcomed the appointment, saying it noted Manifold’s “track record of delivering shareholder value” and that it looked forward to working with him to “urgently address BP’s shortcomings”.

After a failed foray into renewable electricity, the energy major in February pivoted back to focus on oil and gas but has not been rewarded by investors. BP’s share price has fallen more than 8 per cent since it unveiled its new strategy, after oil prices slid in the second quarter.

In more than a decade in charge of CRH, now the largest building materials supplier in the US, the 62-year-old Manifold overhauled its assets, pushed through transformational acquisitions and moved its primary listing from London to New York.

Total shareholder returns during his tenure were 342 per cent, equivalent to an annualised 16.5 per cent, according to Josh Stone, an analyst at UBS.

In 2023, Manifold was the third-highest-paid chief executive of a FTSE 100 company, one place above BP’s former chief executive Bernard Looney. CRH stated this year that the value of his unvested stock options from 2020 to 2024 was more than $70 million. On Monday, as well as being appointed BP chair from October, he became an adviser to CD&R, the private investment firm where current BP chair Lund is also an adviser.

Manifold’s experience in boosting CRH’s market valuation, especially in the US, was a huge draw for BP, whose share price peaked almost 20 years ago and has been trying to increase the number of American investors on its shareholder register.

“What we really need is somebody that leads the board, leads a strategy and basically somebody that can help in terms of the performance management of the business,” said one person involved in the hunt for the new chair.

Manifold’s low profile and lack of oil and gas experience was not an issue, the person added. “A chair is not meant to be the high-profile person. The CEO is the leader of the business. If you look at the way he has delivered at CRH, he has done it in a quiet way. He has not had a public persona as such, but he has delivered incredibly strong performance, and the CRH shareholders were not disappointed.”

Manifold, whose parents ran a hardware store in the Dublin suburb of Kimmage, lives in the nearby coastal town of Wicklow and was described by one of his friends as down-to-earth and highly driven.

“There were no corporate jets at CRH, no drivers. Once he needed to see his chair on a Friday night, it was pissing with rain and he just got in his car and drove the 200 miles to get there,” the person said, adding that Manifold had played rugby as a prop forward, as did Peter Sutherland, the last Irish chair of BP.

Manifold won the top job at CRH in 2014, when the company was still feeling the effects of the slump in US residential construction following the financial crisis. His first act was a sweeping review of the company’s business, according to one senior investment banker close to Manifold.

He then pushed through a transformational acquisition, beating private equity firms Blackstone and Cinven to a €6.5 billion deal for a package of assets that EU competition regulators forced cement groups Holcim and Lafarge to sell off when they merged.

“He just knew everything that was going on with his rival bidders,” said one person involved in the process. “His level of intelligence of the industry and within his PE rivals was excellent. He was always one step ahead of his rivals in the process. The level of connectivity he had gave him an edge.”

That deal “gave them good scale”, the banker said, adding that CRH “only had to do a €1.6 billion equity placement, which was very well supported. The shares performed well and it’s gone on from there.”

Manifold also brings green credentials. He was president of the industry organisation effort to try to decarbonise cement production and CRH has a target to cut its total carbon emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 from 2021 levels.

In an interview with CNBC last year, he described how he had moved CRH up the value chain. “We don’t just provide rocks and cement,” he said. “We take the rocks and make asphalt, we pave the roads with that asphalt. We maintain the roads and provide the off-ramps, on-ramps and bridge components. We don’t just make one sell, we make six sells.”

Although he does not have oil and gas experience, Manifold has not had to look far for advice on the BP job. Lamar McKay, the former head of BP’s business in the US, is CRH’s senior independent director. Bob Dudley, the former BP chief executive, sits alongside Manifold on the board of chemicals company LyondellBasell. Egon Zehnder, the headhunter that oversaw the search for BP’s chair, also handled the chief executive succession process at CRH.

BP remains under pressure after a turbulent few years and is struggling under heavy debts and from a lack of investor confidence in its strategy. Bloomberg this month described Manifold’s new role in an opinion piece headline as “a thankless job no one wants”.

But his supporters back him to turn around the UK energy major.

“He’ll want the company to do things that generate cash and give the sort of returns that he wants,” the banker said. “That’s what shareholders will reward.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2025