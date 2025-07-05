Business

Profits rise at BluePoint Pharmaceuticals but Cork firm warns of impact of tariffs

With a US-based parent company, it says US tariffs, market volatility and ‘slower economic growth or recession’ could hit business

The company is owned by New York-listed Cencora Inc. Photograph: Getty
The company is owned by New York-listed Cencora Inc. Photograph: Getty
Hugh Dooley
Sat Jul 05 2025 - 06:00

Cork-based pharmaceutical company BluePoint Pharmaceuticals has recorded post-tax profit of $12 million (€10.2 million) from its Irish operations and paid a $25 million dividend but warned that “geopolitical risks” could impact its operations.

Turnover at the Little Island firm grew to $218.66 million in the year ending September 2024, according to recently filed accounts with the Companies Registration Office.

Turnover grew by just less than $650,000 in 2024, but this came after a $38 million increase in turnover in 2023 to $218.01 million.

The company is ultimately owned by one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, New York-listed Cencora Inc, formerly known as AmerisourceBergen Corporation. The parent company reported global turnover in 2024 of $294 billion.

READ MORE

Raising money-smart kids: How you can teach them from aged three to teens

Bacardi scion: pressure on alcohol industry ‘might hurt others — not us’

Where will vital student housing come from?

Is Big Pharma’s powerful US lobby shielding Ireland from the worst of Donald Trump’s tariffs?

With a US-based parent company, the company warned that US import tariffs post a risk to its operations noting the economic measures could affect its input costs or have “adverse impacts” on demand for its products and supply chains.

The company’s directors warned that, among other factors, the uncertainty around the impact of tariffs, market volatility and “slower economic growth or recession” could impact the business in 2025.

Gross profits widened slightly in 2024 as costs of sales decreased but distribution and administrative expenses cut back pretax profits to within $50,000 of 2023. The company paid $1.83 million in tax in the financial year, compared with $1.94 million the year prior.

Post-tax profits grew from $12.232 million in 2023, to $12.379 million in 2024. HP Pharmaceuticals Unlimited paid a $25 million dividend to shareholders, having not proposed a dividend since it made a $17 million shareholder payout in 2022.

Staffing at the Cork business remained static at 36 in the period, though total payroll costs increased from $4.7 million in 2023, to $5.5 million in 2024, primarily driven by overall wages and salaries increasing by 17 per cent. Salary paid to directors stood at $513,000.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning