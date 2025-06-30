Over 43,000 properties leave private rental sector

Sherry FitzGerald’s quarterly residential analysis reports a net loss of 42,300 rental properties owned by private investors from January 2020 to the end of last March. Photograph: iStock

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

More than 43,000 properties have exited the private rental sector over the past five years, according to estate agent Sherry Fitzgerald, which said Ireland’s “stringent rent controls” are leading investors to seek more favourable markets. We have the story.

In the right hands, artificial intelligence can clearly be a force for great good, but Pilita Clarke keeps coming across people who know how dire it can be in the wrong hands.

In her column today, she talks about how there has been a distinct rise in the number of vastly more detailed, lengthy and outwardly credible correspondence to HR departments and employment tribunals since the arrival of ChatGPT. The problem is the information is not always accurate.

Meanwhile, court-appointed liquidations in the first half of the year have more than tripled with enforcement actions linked to the conclusion of Revenue’s debt warehousing scheme, according to a report by PwC.

READ MORE

In our Your Money Q&A, a reader asks if it is worth their while giving half of an inheritance received from a brother in law in the UK to their husband to avoid tax. Dominic Coyle offers some guidance. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

After some difficult trading years post the pandemic, Mayo-based Grace O’Malley Spirits is once again in growth, with an eye on emerging markets and plans for visitor centre in Westport. Hugh Dooley spoke with co-founder Stephen Cope about its resurgence.

In his weekly column, John FitzGerald notes that while farm incomes rose substantially last year, the agri sector faces a likely drop in EU subsidies while also having to adapt to rules on climate change and land use.

Retailer SuperValu is expanding into pet cover in bid to be “one stop shop” for insurance. Hugh Dooley has the details.

Elsewhere, US-founded artificial intelligence firm Partsol is to create at least 25 new jobs before the end of the year as it accelerates international expansion from its global headquarters in Dublin.

In Me & My Money, Jerry Staple, founder of IntrinsicAI, outlines his view to Tony Clayton-Lea on investing: “Time and compounding do the real work. Patience beats cleverness.”

Why are Irish genetic tests still being sent to laboratories abroad? Paul Reid, managing director at Genseq, a commercial entity with an accredited clinical genetic testing laboratory in Dublin, offers a solution to that question in our Opinion piece.

Nvidia is outpacing Microsoft and Apple on the path to a $4 trillion market valuation. Stocktake explains why.