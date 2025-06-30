US-founded AI firm Partsol to create at least 25 new jobs in Dublin

Partsol chief executive Dr Darryl Williams: 'This is only the beginning of our hiring plans and we intend to expand next year too.'

US-founded artificial intelligence (AI) firm Partsol is to create at least 25 new jobs before the end of the year as it accelerates international expansion from its global headquarters in Dublin.

The announcement will increase the group’s headcount in Ireland to about 35. Partsol has already raised $28.6 million (€25.2 million) in funding and expects to double that by the end of the year.

The firm’s cognitive AI platform ATAI is designed for industries such as healthcare, law, accounting and financial services.

The platform is engineered with a unique “AI stem cells” framework grounded in verifiable truth, drawing on four scientific pillars to ensure outputs are rooted in factual evidence, not probabilistic guesswork.

Partsol chief executive Dr Darryl Williams said: “We’re investing in Irish talent because we believe the most important breakthroughs in AI will come from teams that are both technically brilliant and ethically grounded.

“The calibre of expertise here is world-class, and it gives us the foundation to build not just a product, but a company that leads globally from Ireland. This is only the beginning of our hiring plans and we intend to expand next year too.”

He said the decision to relocate from the US to Ireland earlier this year reflects a “deeper and more strategic bet on Ireland’s future”.

“Ireland offers a rare combination of regulatory clarity, scientific integrity and entrepreneurial energy,” he said. “For a company like Partsol, building the future of AI, that’s not just attractive – it’s essential.

“Where others see regulation as a constraint, we see it as an accelerant. Ireland’s leadership on AI and data policy gives us the confidence to innovate boldly, knowing we’re building within a framework that prioritises safety, transparency and long-term trust.

“The future of AI shouldn’t be left to chance or unchecked experimentation. It should be built with intention, in places that value both innovation and responsibility. That’s why we’re proud to call Ireland home,” he added.