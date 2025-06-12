Tesco’s sales growth continues in first quarter

Food retailer Tesco said it continued to grow its market share in the Republic of Ireland, supported by a 20 per cent rise in online sales.
That came following Tesco’s launch of its same day click and collect service here.
The retailer said its market share rose 22bps to 23.3 per cent.
The group said its like-for-like sales in the Republic rose 5.5 per cent in the 13 weeks to May 24th. Food sales were up 5.8 per cent, supported by continued investment in its fresh food range.
Tesco said it still expected to report adjusted operating profit of between £2.7 billion and £3.0 billion pounds (€3.17-€3.53 billion) in the year ending February 2026, down from the £3.13 billion achieved in 2024/25.
The group had said in April it expected profit to fall in its 2025/26 year as it set aside cash to deal with a step up in the “competitive intensity” of the UK grocery market - a reference to a pledge of sustained price cuts from Asda, Britain’s third biggest supermarket group, which has been losing market share.
“The market remains intensely competitive,” Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy said on Thursday. - Additional reporting: Reuters
