Trinity College students place third in international business competition

Trinity College Dublin students Raj Upadhyaya, Rhea Singhal, Conal O’Gara and Andrew Brennan, presenting at the Global Finals of the Boston University Susilo Business and Ethics Case Competition

A team of four Trinity College Dublin students placed third at the Global Finals of the Boston University Susilo Business and Ethics Case Competition. The students were the first Irish team to reach the world finals in the competition.

“We were pretty ecstatic even just to make the finals, nevermind to finish third,” said Trinity’s Conal O’Gara, first-year business, economics and social studies student and president of the DU Consulting Group.

The comeptition focuses on developing business strategies for real-world companies based on ethics, sustainability and real-world impact.

Mr O’Gara and Andrew Brennan, both 19, alongside Raj Upadhyaya and Rhea Singhal, both 20, formed one of the youngest teams in the competition. They were one of a series of Trinity teams to enter it and eventually won a place in the global finals, for which they were flown to in Stockholm.

In addition to the Dublin college, the other five finalist teams were from the US (Stanford and UMass Boston), Indonesia (Gadjah Mada), Italy (Tor Vergata) and Georgia (Caucasus University).

In the competition, the students developed business and marketing strategies for different companies with a focus on ethics, from helping to launch businesses to new markets to advising on sustainable business development.

“We were evaluated on how well we understood the ethical considerations involved in business growth and the balance between the two,” as well as the applicability of the business strategies, said Mr O’Gara, who is aiming for a career in consultancy.

“It was a great experience and a fantastic opportunity to network and to meet people involved in business and consulting in Sweden, Indonesia, the US and the competitors from all around the world,” said Mr Brennan, a first-year business and German student and a senior analyst with the Trinity Managed Fund.