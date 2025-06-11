Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

If health insurance, along with most things these days, feels like it’s getting more expensive, then you’re right. The cost of private health insurance has jumped to almost €2,000 per person, according to industry watchdog HIA. As Conor Pope reports, as well as a spike in prices, the figures highlight a significant slowdown in the numbers taking out cover in the first three months of the year.

As the Government brings in sweeping changes to the rental market here, John McManus assesses how housing has become an issue that voters expect the State to provide in the same way as health or education, and explores the implications for financing new homes such a change has.

These days it seems almost impossible to buy a home if you aren’t part of a couple. But it can be done. In Money Matters Joanne Hunt outlines what you need to know about buying your home on your own.

US trade tariffs will result in a major slowdown in global growth but not a recession, the World Bank has said. In its latest Global Economic Prospects report, the Washington-based institution said that heightened trade tensions and wider policy uncertainty would drive global growth down this year “to its slowest pace since 2008 outside of outright global recessions”. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

The impact of the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) on Ireland’s energy demands is “not going to be as steep as many people believe”, Research Ireland has told an Oireachtas committee. Colin Gleeson watched the hearing.

A team of four Trinity College Dublin students placed third at the Global Finals of the Boston University Susilo Business and Ethics Case Competition. The students were the first Irish team to reach the world finals in the competition. Hugh Dooley reports.

In Commercial Property, Fiona Reddan reports that a high-spec manufacturing facility, currently owned and operated by Wyeth Nutritionals Ireland, in Askeaton, Co Limerick, is being brought to the market asking €22 million.

Also in Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan writes that Coonan Property and Savills are guiding a price of €6.55 million for a 10.92-acre site with full planning permission for the development of six industrial units in Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

Ronald also reports that the first building in what is being billed as Ireland’s first co-located university enterprise quarter has been launched on the site of the former Waterford Crystal factory site on Waterford City’s Cork Road.

Boots booked a €2.4 million impairment charge against the value of its Irish property portfolio last year as a precaution against rising sales costs and overheads, as profit growth eased significantly from the previous year. Ian Curran has the story.

A mystery objector is opposing a planned new gate as part of house revamp plans by Dee and Ian Lawlor for their property at Coolbeg, Shrewsbury Road in Dublin 4. Gordon Deegan has details of the objection against the work planned for the house, which was used in scenes from the 1990s Hollywood blockbuster Far and Away starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

Retailer Marks & Spencer resumed taking some online orders for clothing lines for customers in England, Scotland and Wales on Tuesday after a 46-day hiatus following a cyberattack, but customers in Ireland will have to wait a while longer.

