Rathcoole site with full planning for six industrial units seeks €6.55m

An aerial view of the subject site at Tay Lane in Rathcoole, Co Dublin

Joint agents Coonan Property and Savills are guiding a price of €6.55 million for a 10.92-acre site with full planning permission for the development of six industrial units in Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

Located on Tay Lane, and situated next to the well-established Greenogue Logistics Park and 2.3km from the N7/Rathcoole junction, the subject site comes with approval (Planning reference SD23A/0286) for the construction of 15,866sq m (170,776sq ft) of industrial space distributed across units ranging in size from 1,460sq m (15,713sq ft) to 3,851sq m (41,452sq ft).

Existing occupiers in the adjacent Greenogue Logistics Park include the Irish-listed healthcare group Uniphar, logistics specialist Fastway Couriers, Ikea’s first Irish customer distribution centre, which is operated by Wincanton, and Aldar Tissues’ newly developed manufacturing facility. Developed by Sandymark Investments, a sister company of Con McCarthy’s Jordanstown Properties, Greenogue Logistics Park currently comprises more than 278,709sq m (3 million sq ft) of industrial and logistics space.

Commenting on the sale of the Tay Lane development site, Will Coonan of Coonan Property and Jarlath Lynn of Savills say: “This strategically positioned landholding, which benefits from full planning permission and easy access to the M7 motorway, offers an opportunity for prospective purchasers to undertake development in a location with a well-established track record of commercial growth. We expect to see considerable interest from both developers and owner-occupiers.”