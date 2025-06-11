Subscriber OnlyCommercial Property

Rathcoole site with full planning for six industrial units seeks €6.55m

10.92-acre holding is located immediately adjacent to the hugely successful Greenogue Logistics Park

An aerial view of the subject site at Tay Lane in Rathcoole, Co Dublin
An aerial view of the subject site at Tay Lane in Rathcoole, Co Dublin
Ronald Quinlan
Wed Jun 11 2025 - 05:35

Joint agents Coonan Property and Savills are guiding a price of €6.55 million for a 10.92-acre site with full planning permission for the development of six industrial units in Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

Located on Tay Lane, and situated next to the well-established Greenogue Logistics Park and 2.3km from the N7/Rathcoole junction, the subject site comes with approval (Planning reference SD23A/0286) for the construction of 15,866sq m (170,776sq ft) of industrial space distributed across units ranging in size from 1,460sq m (15,713sq ft) to 3,851sq m (41,452sq ft).

Existing occupiers in the adjacent Greenogue Logistics Park include the Irish-listed healthcare group Uniphar, logistics specialist Fastway Couriers, Ikea’s first Irish customer distribution centre, which is operated by Wincanton, and Aldar Tissues’ newly developed manufacturing facility. Developed by Sandymark Investments, a sister company of Con McCarthy’s Jordanstown Properties, Greenogue Logistics Park currently comprises more than 278,709sq m (3 million sq ft) of industrial and logistics space.

Commenting on the sale of the Tay Lane development site, Will Coonan of Coonan Property and Jarlath Lynn of Savills say: “This strategically positioned landholding, which benefits from full planning permission and easy access to the M7 motorway, offers an opportunity for prospective purchasers to undertake development in a location with a well-established track record of commercial growth. We expect to see considerable interest from both developers and owner-occupiers.”

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times

On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions