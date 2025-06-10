Ryanair to purchase 30 spare jet engines, with list price of $500m

Ryanair is planning to increase its traffic to more than 300m passengers by 2034. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

Ryanair has agreed to purchase 30 new spare jet engines, with a list price of $500 million (€439 million), from a company called CFM. This will increase the Irish airline’s pool of spare engines to more than 120 and boost its operational resilience, the company said.

The company said the deal with CFM will involve fuel-efficient Leap-1B engines. They will be used to support Ryanair’s fleet of B737 Gamechanger aircraft and the B737 MAX-10 aircraft set for delivery in 2027.

Ryanair Holdings chief executive Michael O’Leary said the purchase was a “significant” commitment by the Irish airline.

“These latest technology CFM engines reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per seat by up to 20 per cent when installed on our B737 MAX fleet, which will further widen Ryanair’s cost leadership over competitor airlines in Europe,” he said.

Ryanair has a long-standing partnership with CFM, a joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.

“This new agreement is another milestone in the long and successful partnership we have built with Ryanair,” CFM chief executive Gael Meheust said. “We look forward to continuing to support Ryanair’s significant growth by providing them with industry-leading reliability and utilisation standards.”

Ryanair’s fleet currently comprises 620 aircraft in total, with around 330 new Boeing 737s on order. Deliveries of new Boeing aircraft have been delayed due to issues impacting the American plane maker.

The company said it plans to increase the B737 fleet to 800 as it targets traffic of 300 million passengers every year by 2034.