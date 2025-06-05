Ireland delivers sweet profit for Ferrero

The Irish business of Italian chocolatier Ferrero saw profits jump by over a quarter last year. Photograph: Bloomberg

Profits at chocolate maker Ferrero jumped by almost 27 per cent as the company said it was experiencing increased demand for its products.

The Irish unit of the Italian group said profits in the 12 months to end of August 2024 were €3.06 million compared to €2.4 million the previous year. Sales were 12.5 per cent stronger at just shy of €40 million.

Ferrero makes Nutella and the Kinder chocolate range as well as the Ferrero Rocher brand.

Its Irish plant, based in Cork, produces over a third of the global supply of Tic Tacs, another of the group’s brands, as well as their plastic packaging.

The Irish business paid a divided of just over €2 million to its parent during the year, just a third of the €6 million dividend paid the previous year. In January, the directors of the Irish business approved payment of a further €5 million dividend.

Ferrero added 18 staff to its workforce during the year, bringing total numbers up to 317.