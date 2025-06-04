Dublin-based start-up Chemishield to create 50 jobs as firm eyes expansion into North America

Investor Malcolm Bell (left), who has joined the board of Chemishield, founded by chief executive Kevin Walsh.

Dublin-based chemical waste start-up Chemishield says it plans to create 50 new jobs over the next 18 months as it expands into North America and seeks to grow its customer numbers and product offerings.

The company runs a digital platform that helps organisations manage hazardous materials safely, ensure regulatory compliance and promote sustainability. It said the new roles will be across its Irish operations in sales, support and technology.

The company has also announced that Malcolm Bell, chief executive of Envetec Sustainable Technologies, has invested in the group and joined its board of directors.

It said the investment represents “an important new phase” for the company. Mr Bell’s track record in business covers sectors such as healthcare, life sciences and sustainability.

“He also spearheaded the implementation of clean technologies that enable global organisations to transition from outdated, traditional waste practices to circular, data-driven solutions for treating regulated medical waste,” the company said.

Kevin Walsh, founder and chief executive of Chemishield, said Mr Bell’s decision to join the company “highlights the scale of the opportunity ahead”.

“We are changing how chemical and lab waste is managed at its source, and Malcolm’s strategic insight, proven track record and experience scaling companies will be essential as we grow our platform and expand our partnerships,” he said.

Mr Bell said Chemishield “sits at the intersection of safety, sustainability and digital transformation”. “With rising demand across essential industries, Chemishield is uniquely positioned to scale and set a new benchmark for compliance, safety, and operational efficiency,” he added.

Chemishield’s cloud-based platform replaces “outdated, manual systems” with user-friendly digital tools that automate waste classification, regulatory labelling and compliance reporting in real time.

It streamlines the disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste, “ensuring safety and compliance”, the group said. “These features collectively contribute to a safer, more efficient and compliant laboratory environment.”

The company focuses on key sectors, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, life sciences and food and beverages.