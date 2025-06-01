Amazon Irish web services unit recorded comparatively low operating profits of €57.04 million after its total operating expenses amounted to €7.03 billion.

Revenues at the Irish web services arm of Amazon soared by €1 billion, or 16.5 per cent, to €7.09 billion last year.

New accounts show that pretax profits at data centre firm, Amazon Data Ireland Services Ltd (ADSIL) increased by 23 per cent from €15.16 million to €22.96 million on the back of the soaring revenues in the 12 months to the end of December last.

Currently, Amazon web services firm, Universal Developers LLC has plans before An Bord PleanalAn Bord Pleanálaned data centres with a combined power load of 73MW for the AWS data centre campus on a 65 acre land-holding at Cruiserath Road, Dublin 15.

Tlandholding for ADSIL state that the company operates several data hub facilities and at the end of last year employed 1,682.

READ MORE

The company recorded comparatively low operating profits of €57.04 million after its total operating expenses amounted to €7.03 billion made up of €6.04 billion in administrative expenses and cost of sales of €997.23 million.

The company recorded the pretax profit of €22.96 million after net interest payments of €50.18m off-set by a €16.1 million gain on the disposal of an asset are taken into account.

Last year, Amazon in marking its 20 year anniversary in Ireland, revealed that its spend here since 2004 has amounted to more than €22 billion.

Staff costs at ADSIL last year declined from €216.24 million to €196.93 million that included share based payments of €29.43 million and salaries of €146.32 million.

The average number of employees in 2024 was 1,634.

The company’s spend on “utilities” declined from €612.1 million to €595.8 million.

The pay package for directors last year totalled €1.34 million that was made up of €451,000 in emoluments, €870,000 in shared based pay awards and €22,000 in pension contributions.

Shareholder funds at the firm last year increased from €4.6 billion to €7.66 billion that arose mainly from the value of ‘other reserve’ increasing from €4.6 billion to €7.6 billion.

The company last year recorded post tax profits of €3.1 million after incurring a corporation tax charge of €19.78 million.

Revenues at another Amazon firm operating here, the Cork based Amazon CS Ireland Ltd (ACSI) - which operates a c–stomer service centre at Cork Airport Business Park – last year increased marginally from €298 million to €303.92 million.

The company’s administrative expenses totalled €311.44 million which was the main contributor to the company recorded a pretax loss of €11.17 million.

The average numbers employed by the company last year dipped by 23 from 2,183 to 2,160.

Staff costs decreased slightly from €136.16m to €135.3 million that included share based pay awards of €18.8 million.

At the end of 2024, numbers employed had grown to 2,351.