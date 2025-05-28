Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Data centre millionaire Barry English has taken a stake in hotelier Dalata, as investors circle Ireland’s biggest hospitality business. Joe Brennan reports.

Despite the threat from US tariffs, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac) believes corporate tax receipts will increase in the short term, shoring up the Government’s budgetary position. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the story.

Decentralised finance company Avara has opened its new European headquarters in Dublin as it seeks to build up its presence in the EU. “Dublin can be a leader in the space,” said Stani Kulechov, the founder of Avara, noting that the Irish capital “is a great place to have a European headquarters”. He spoke to Hugh Dooley.

A new think tank aimed at influencing energy policy is to be launched in Dublin on Tuesday. The group, called Trifecta Ireland, is founded by renewable energy practitioner and investor Lesley O’Connor. Colin Gleeson reports.

How does Ireland do banking inquiries? In his column, John McManus outlines the five stages of such a process in Ireland. It’s not too different from grief.

RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst is expected to tell a Dáil committee on Wednesday that the broadcaster has to date handed over more than €4 million in unpaid social welfare contributions related to the misclassification of some workers in the organisation as self-employed contractors. Ian Curran has the story.

Irish bookings to the US are strong into 2026, according to the industry, following a brief collapse in travel across Europe widely attributed to political tensions and concerns over border controls. Mark Hilliard reports.

Staying with travel, how can you maximise your time on holidays? In Money Matters, Joanne Hunt shows your options to maximise your annual leave.

Mark also reports that Limerick Mayor John Moran has sought the Government’s blessing to introduce a hotel tax or levy in line with fundraising abilities of other European cities with directly elected mayors.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports that the former AIB branch in Donnybrook in south Dublin has gone on the market for €2.5 million, while jeweller Paul Sheeran is seeking €5.25 million for its longtime base just off Grafton Street.

