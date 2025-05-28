Subscriber OnlyCommercial Property

Former AIB Donnybrook branch primed for restaurant or retail use at €2.5m

Premises at junction of Morehampton Road and Marlborough Road also available to let

69-71 Morehampton Road in Donnybrook, Dublin 4, has planning in place for a variety of uses
69-71 Morehampton Road in Donnybrook, Dublin 4, has planning in place for a variety of uses
Ronald Quinlan
Wed May 28 2025 - 05:30

Jones Investments, the property development group headed by Chris Jones, has engaged Savills and Agar Commercial Property as joint agents to offer the former AIB building in Donnybrook, Dublin 4, for sale at a guide price of €2.5 million. The property, at 69-71 Morehampton Road, is alternatively being made available to let at an annual rent of €180,000.

Located at the junction of Morehampton Road and Marlborough Road, the property comes to the market with the benefit of two grants of planning permission in place. The first of these approvals permits the use of the building for grocery retail with ancillary off-licence and stores. The second permits restaurant/cafe use and upper-floor medical/office use.

The property occupies a prime trading position within Donnybrook village with 17.5m of frontage on to Morehampton Road and a total of 365 sq m (3,928 sq ft) of space distributed across ground and first-floor levels. The subject property has a rear yard, which is accessed off Marlborough Road.

AIB weighs sale of more problem loans with face value of €500m ]

The building has had bespoke feature glazing installed by the owner and is being offered to the market in shell condition, ready for fitout by a new owner or occupier.

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times

On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions