Revenue extends filing deadline for residential zoned land tax

The deadline for submission of residential zoned land tax (RZLT) returns for 2025 has been extended by Revenue.

It said it had seen “positive levels of engagement” from site owners with approximately €12 million paid over to date.

The decision to extend the deadline to Friday May 30th was taken in order to allow site owners who have commenced the process but who have not yet submitted a return, to complete it.

The RZL tax was introduced in 2022 to encourage landowners to develop housing on land that is zoned residential and serviced with the water, power and sewage infrastructure required to build. It applies an annual tax of 3 per cent of the land’s market value until housing is built on it.

It aims to help activate existing planning permissions for housing on land identified on maps published by local authorities as meeting the criteria, or to engage with planning authorities and seek planning permission in respect of such land.