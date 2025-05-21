Irish house price inflation at 7.5% in March amid ongoing supply shortage

The Central Statistics Office’s latest tracker indicated prices in Dublin, where supply pressures are strongest, rose at annual rate of 6 per cent in March. Photograph: Photocall Ireland

House prices in Ireland grew at an average annual rate of 7.5 per cent in March as ongoing supply shortages, Government incentives to buy and expectations of further interest rate cuts continued to fuel demand.

However, the headline rate was softer than the 8 per cent recorded the previous month and down from the 10.1 per cent recorded last August.

The Central Statistics Office’s (CSO) latest tracker indicated prices in Dublin, where supply pressures are strongest, rose at an annual rate of 6 per cent in March while prices outside the capital were up by 8.7 per cent year-on-year.

The median or middle price paid for a home in the 12 months to March was €362,500.

The figures indicated the highest median price for a dwelling was €665,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, while the lowest was €180,000 in Leitrim.

The total value of dwelling purchases by households at market prices filed with Revenue was €1.5 billion in March, the CSO said.

This represents an 11.4 per cent increase compared with the €1.4 billion worth of purchases in February.