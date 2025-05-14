Minister of State for International Development Neale Richmond has warned planned taxcuts may not now take place. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Promised tax cuts in the budget may have to be jettisoned if the EU fails to secure a tariff deal with the US, Minister of State for International Development Neale Richmond has warned. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports that the shock to global trade from US tariffs had left the Irish economy in a “tight” situation and that October’s budget would be “very different” to its predecessors.

Ireland could lose up to a quarter of its pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity over the next five years if US president Donald Trump sticks firm to his determination to press drug companies to invest more in the US, industry sources fear. As Dominic Coyle reports, there is now huge uncertainty about the future of the pharma industry here.

Wall Street banking giant Goldman Sachs’s is reportedly considering launching its online retail bank Marcus in the Irish market in an effort to get access to billions of euros of deposits from domestic households. Joe Brennan has the story.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports that an IFSC office block is set to come to the market with an asking price of barely a third what its owner paid five years ago.

Can you afford to get sick? It’s a question that many people fear, but it’s important to know what rights you have, and don’t, if you are gripped by illness. Find out what you need to know in Joanne Hunt’s Money Matters.

Why can’t the State deliver big infrastructure projects? In his column, John McManus explores why that is the case.

Darragh O’Brien has told a leading business group that he hoped legislation could end the row over the limit of 32 million passengers a year at Dublin Airport. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Half of Irish companies with fewer than 50 employees are not prepared at all for the introduction of automatic pension enrolment, even though they are more concerned than larger firms about the impact of the regime, according to a survey by research firm Red C for Irish Life. Joe Brennan reports.

The High Court has quashed planning permission for a 10-storey build-to-rent apartment development in Donnybrook, Dublin.

Marks & Spencer has notified the Irish Data Protection Commission that some of its Irish customers’ data may have been stolen in a recent cyber attack on the British retail group. As Ian Curran reports, the high street giant fell prey to hackers in late April, forcing it to stop accepting orders online for a time and leading to chaos across its network of stores.

Irish peer-to-peer lender Linked Finance has raised more than €50 million in new wholesale funding that is now available to Irish SMEs. Colin Gleeson has the story.

The landmark headquarters of leading Dublin law firm, Ivor Fitzpatrick & Co, are being put up for sale following a decision by the company to relocate. The property at the junction of St Stephen’s Green and Hume Street, is being offered to the market at a guide price of €10 million. Ronald has those details, and also reports that Grand Coast Capital (GCC) is seeking €3.5 million through agent Cushman & Wakefield for number 13 Trinity Street, a ready-to-go hostel development site in the heart of Dublin 2.

