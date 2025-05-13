Everybody wants to get on board the State’s aviation policy

North Co Dublin residents are due to meet the Minister for Transport on Wednesday to discuss their problems regarding an expansion of the airport. Photograph: Getty Images

Efforts by Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien to recraft our various aviation strategies have taken off of late and it looks like everybody wants a seat on board.

O’Brien is due to meet angry north Co Dublin residents on Wednesday – angry because of noise, late-night flights, alleged health consequences and heavy traffic – possibly the last great stakeholder in what has become an increasingly frenetic policy area.

DAA, which runs Dublin Airport, desperately wants its 32 million annual passenger cap lifted. So does the Government. So do various Irish and international carriers. Many locals want to see a check on such expansion, at least with what they view as scant regard for their wellbeing.

“They are preparing a new national aviation policy and we want to be in on that early,” said Liam O’Gradaigh of the St Margaret’s The Ward Residents Association, who is well-versed in how such things work. “We want to help drive that national aviation policy as local residents.”

That may seem like wishful thinking but 85 per cent of all passenger traffic is in and out of Dublin. That is not lost on politicians and business interests who want to see things spread around a bit – air traffic volumes appear to be growing just about everywhere, which may, incidentally, pose tricky questions for the O’Brien (who also holds the environment portfolio).

Last week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced a €200 million investment in Cork Airport to help grow passenger numbers to more than five million within the next decade (it handled 3.07 million passengers in 2024). More growth is projected this year for Shannon, Ireland west and Kerry, as well as more modest gains in Donegal.

Mayo TD Rose Conway-Walsh has raised the importance of Knock Airport and its role in the development of the Atlantic economic corridor, with its promise of thousands of jobs. Limerick city’s Maurice Quinlivan is pressing for progress updates on the regional airports’ programme for 2026 to 2030, given Shannon Airport is “the fulcrum of the prosperity” of the midwest.

It would take a team of air traffic controllers to manage the comings and goings of all such vested interests.

O’Brien has signalled that the regional review could be complete this year, while the national aviation policy – a 10-year strategy – is more likely in early 2026.

“I want to see all our airports grow,” he said simply during a Dáil debate last week.

While this will no doubt please many stakeholders, it’s unlikely to impress North Co Dublin residents.