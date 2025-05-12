Business

Consumer spending boosted by popularity of Minecraft movie as families took advantage of school holidays

AIB’s latest spending tracker points to positive overall spend

Sebastian Hansen, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers and Danielle Brooks in A Minecraft Movie, which drove consumer spending in April according to AIB. Photograph: Warner Bros
Sebastian Hansen, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers and Danielle Brooks in A Minecraft Movie, which drove consumer spending in April according to AIB. Photograph: Warner Bros
Eoin Burke-Kennedy
Mon May 12 2025 - 06:00

Consumer spending in April was aided by increased cinema outings driven by the launch of the popular Minecraft Movie, “and likely helped by the wet weather over the school break”, according to AIB’s latest spending tracker.

The data compiled from 74 million card transactions carried out by AIB customers pointed to positive spending trends for tourism and hospitality (up 11 per cent year on year) while restaurant spending was up 10 per cent.

It was also a strong month for car rental, with spending up 10 per cent year on year and the number of transactions up 19 per cent.

How Minecraft became a cultural phenomenon: ‘I have hundreds of worlds. When I get sick of one I just start again’ ]

More than half of women entrepreneurs feel financially insecure, AIB survey finds ]

Airline spending, however, was down 8 per cent over 12 months with the average online airline transaction at €247 in April.

READ MORE

Overall spending increased 11 per cent year on year while online spending rose 16 per cent.

Adrian Moynihan, head of consumer at AIB, said: “Overall, it’s very positive to see continued strong consumer spend levels in April, up 11 per cent on the same period last year.

“With the Easter holidays traditionally a busy time for hotels and restaurants as people take advantage of the break, April saw strong spending increases across the hospitality sector which is a positive sign for businesses,” he said.

Eoin Burke-Kennedy

Eoin Burke-Kennedy

Eoin Burke-Kennedy is Economics Correspondent of The Irish Times

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning