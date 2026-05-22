Robbie Keane to leave role as head coach of Ferencváros amid Celtic links

Robbie Keane will leave his role as head coach of Ferencváros, according to reports in Hungarian media, after a year-and-a-half with the club.

The news comes with the former Irish striker one of the favourites for the Celtic manager’s job, with Martin O’Neill set to step down after the Scottish Cup final.

Keane won the Hungarian championship in 2025 and the Hungarian Cup in 2026 in a successful spell with the Budapest-based club.

He had extended his contract in December, spurred by making the knockout stages of the Europa League, but Ferencvaros finished a point behind ETO FC Győr in this season’s championship, the first time they had failed to win the league in eight years. They were then beaten 4-2 on aggregate by Braga in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Last Saturday, he had made a positive statement about his future at the club.

“I ignore the rumours, only my two children read them. I feel good here, it’s an excellent club with excellent people and an excellent president. After a few weeks off, I’m coming back even more determined.”

Keane’s departure has not been confirmed by the club, but multiple sources in Hungary say that it is imminent, including the main public sports TV channel M4 Sport and the reputable Nemzeti Sport.

Keane is also a target of Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava, according to the club’s CEO. “Robbie Keane could also be an alternative. We’ll see how his situation develops at Ferencváros. If possible, we would like to meet him,” said Ivan Kmotrík jnr on a podcast this week.

But the Celtic job is likely to be the most attractive to Keane, having played for the Scottish champions in 2010. Keane previously managed Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel, while he was assistant coach for the Republic of Ireland under Mick McCarthy.