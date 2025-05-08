Lioncor renews bid to build Terenure development

A rendering of the plans for the development at Fortfield Road in Terenure. Photograph: Lioncor

Lioncor has lodged revised proposals for its planned 284 residential units for lands at Terenure College aimed at overcoming Dublin City Council’s previous refusal.

The scheme comprises 265 apartments and 19 four bed houses with the apartments located across four blocks with one block rising to six storeys.

The council previously refused planning permission to Lioncor subsidiary, 1 Celbridge West Land Ltd after concluding that it had “failed to demonstrate that the range of travel needs of the future resident population can be met by the proposed development”.

In the one reason for refusal linked to transport issues for the new scheme, the council found that the proposed car parking provision is considered inadequate to serve the needs of future residents of the development.

The planning authority stated that the proposal would as a result give rise to unacceptable levels of overspill and haphazard parking on adjacent roads and bus corridors.

However, as part of the revised proposals lodged with An Bord Pleanala as part of a first party appeal against the Council refusal, Lioncor is now proposing 38 additional car spaces for residents and An Bord Pleanala is now inviting submissions from local residents on the fresh proposals over the next five weeks.

The 11.5 acre proposed development site is at the northwest corner of the grounds of Terenure College Senior school and the main part of the site is an open field that was formerly used as playing pitches associated with the now closed junior school.

The new scheme was ‘build to sell’ compared to the ‘build to rent’ 364 unit scheme and 21 houses that were refused planning permission two years ago by An Bord Pleanala.

In its appeal on behalf of 1 Celbridge West Land Ltd, McGilling Planning state that the number of car-parking spaces would increase from 157 to 195 and has lodged revised plans for an extended basement to accommodate the additional 38 car-parking spaces.

McGill Planning state as part of pre-planning consultation on the LRD, there was no indication that a perceived shortfall in car-parking could lead to a recommendation of refusal.

The appeal states that given the proximity of local bus stops to the proposed development, future occupants are likely to commute to work or education by public transport.

In the appeal drawn up by McGill Planning Associate Director, Brenda Butterly, she points out that every department at Dublin City Council with the exception of the Transport Planning Department believed that a grant of permission was appropriate.

Ms Butterly stated that it was “very disappointing” that the council did not seek further information on the plans or include a condition on the issue of parking.