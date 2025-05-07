Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe's department outlined the potential hit from US tariffs on the Irish economy. Photographer: Paulo Nunes dos Santos/Bloomberg

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

The Irish economy faces a big economic hit with up to 25,000 fewer jobs created if the European Union EU fails to secure a trade deal with the US to limit the impact of tariffs, the Department of Finance has warned.As Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports, the department’s annual progress report, as it is called, underlines the risks to Ireland.

Eoin also explains what exactly is at stake for Ireland’s economy thanks to the tariff uncertainty.

The report came on the same day the department published its exchequer returns for April. Barry O’Halloran reports.

As D-Day nears for AIB to buy back most of the State’s stake in the bank, John McManus looks at the lender’s options with the share price below the agreed sale price.

READ MORE

In Money Matters, Joanne Hunt runs the numbers to help you figure out if it makes sense to take paternity leave, or not.

Ireland’s telecoms companies may have to submit annual network resilience reports as part of a new safeguarding plan in an era of worsening climate change and extreme weather events. Mark Hilliard has the details.

Parknasilla Resort & Spa in Kerry owned by billionaire Jacqui Safra has secured a new €20 million loan facility to refinance existing debt. The UK-based investment company, the Topland Group is providing the loan facility, which is secured against the hotel and resort. Hugh Dooley has the details.

A recruiter at Salesforce has been awarded €1,000 compensation after his employer breached remote-working legislation which came into force last year. Stephen Bourke reports from the Workplace Relations Commission.

Irish consumers pay almost 30 per cent more than the European Union average for electricity, while the cost of domestic gas is almost 10 per cent higher with the cumulative impact costing Irish households close to €500 a year, new figures suggest. Conor Pope reports.

Plans lodged by Sport Ireland for a new national cricket centre, including a spectator bowl, would generate a €93 million tourism dividend here over a five-year period, according to planning documents lodged with Fingal County Council. Gordon Deegan has read the application.

The civil case against former banker Michael Fingleton, who is alleged to have negligently mismanaged the Irish Nationwide Building Society (INBS) for decades and which collapsed after failed financial and property “gambles”, has opened at the High Court.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports that the Odeon bar in central Dublin is on the market for €6.5 million, while Paddy McKillen and Tony Leonard’s Clarendon Properties has instructed agent Cushman & Wakefield to find a buyer for Nutgrove Retail Centre in south Dublin.

Please include a link to the Inside Business podcast on Wednesdays

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.