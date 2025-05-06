Business

Taxes near €29bn in first four months of 2025

Workers pay almost €12bn to State

Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe. Photograph:Alan Betson / The Irish Times
Barry O'Halloran
Tue May 06 2025 - 15:10

Workers and businesses paid almost €29 billion in tax to the State in the first four months of the year, official figures show.

Exchequer returns, which detail Government’s income and spending, show the State collected €28.6 billion in tax from the start of the year to the end of April.

Excluding a payment from tech giant Apple following last year’s European court ruling, the tax take was €26.8 billion during that period, €2.1 billion ahead of the first four months of last year.

Workers paid €11.7 billion in the period to end of April, €500 million more than in the first four months of last year, the figures show.

Barry O’Halloran covers energy, construction, insolvency, and gaming and betting, among other areas

