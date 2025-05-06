Fiona Reddan has some ideas on how to reduce inheritance tax Photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The State-owned Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) is pledging more than €160 million to green technology businesses as it plans to double its support for climate action enterprises to €2 billion.

The fund, which operates under the umbrella of the National Treasury Management Agency, aims to back the State’s climate goals by investing in projects that cut greenhouse gas emissions, boost renewable energy and capture carbon from the atmosphere. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Some people argue that only a minority actually pays for it, so why the fuss? Others, such as former minister Alan Shatter, describe it as “State-sanctioned graveside robbery of assets”. But whatever side you’re on, there’s no doubt that reducing a tax bill on your life’s work is something most people would look to do. Fiona Reddan has some ideas on how to do this.

Irish companies risk running foul of new EU legislation requiring them to make their websites, apps and digital services more accessible to people with disabilities.

The new rules comes into force on June 28th but a recent survey found that almost six in 10 businesses remain confused about what they have to do to be compliant with them, reports Dominic Coyle.

Danish renewable energy company Orsted has started to build a 55MW solar farm just outside Cork City, with the project expected to generate enough electricity for 16,000 homes.

100 days of Trump: “It’s like The Karate Kid, tax on, tax off, tariffs on, tariffs off” Listen | 42:49

Construction of the solar farm, which is being constructed as part of a contract awarded as part of the fourth Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS-4), sees Orsted’s total solar energy commitment in Ireland grow to more than 700 megawatts (MW). Hugh Dooley reports.

April’s trade war threat spooked shoppers last month, but there are no indications yet that Irish people plan to rein in spending, a survey indicates.

The news comes as a Government report shows that consumers were key to recovery from Covid-19 lockdowns, writes Barry O’Halloran

The Irish services sector experienced subdued growth last month while the industry outlook is the weakest in more than four years, the latest AIB purchasing managers index (PMI) has revealed.

In the aftermath of US tariffs policy announcements and volatility in the financial markets, the 12-month outlook was the weakest since October 2020 in the face of the uncertainty, reports Hugh Dooley.

Dominic Coyle answers a question from a reader on whether having all of a couples’ savings and national savings certificates in joint names is the best way of preparing for one partner dying before the other.

The Louth-based medical technology company behind the National Cardiac Device Registry is targeting a UK expansion and is expecting to create 20 new jobs to support the ambitions.

Heart Rhythm Ireland is rebranding as Heart Rhythm International (HRI) with the intention of developing business in the UK. Hugh Dooley reports.

Novo Nordisk reports earnings on Wednesday, and for once, Wall Street isn’t holding its breath. Once celebrated for routinely raising guidance, the Danish drugmaker is on the defensive, writes Proinsias O’Mahony in Stocktake.,

Northern Ireland needs an urgent increase in the number of higher education places it has if it is to stand any chance of closing the investment and productivity gaps with Britain or the Republic of Ireland over the next 25 years, writes Garrett Curran, chairs of the Queen’s University Belfast foundation board and is a board member of Santander Asset Management, in our Common Ground series.

