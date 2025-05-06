Irish medical technology company eyeing 20 jobs to fuel UK expansion target

Heart Rhythm International chief executive Robert Kelly: 'We believe there is real opportunity for HRI to grow. 'Photograph: Naoise Culhane

The Louth-based medical technology company behind the National Cardiac Device Registry is targeting a UK expansion and is expecting to create 20 jobs to support those ambitions.

Heart Rhythm Ireland is rebranding as Heart Rhythm International (HRI) with the intention of developing business in the UK.

The medical technology company said it is expecting to add 30 additional hospitals and approximately 50,000 additional patients in the UK to its network before 2029, hoping for revenue growth of €3 million.

To fuel this expansion, HRI said it expects to grow its team to 30 people in the coming years, creating an additional 20 jobs.

“We’re managing our expansion step by step, focusing initially on the UK market,” said Robert Kelly, the chief executive of HRI. The company is also targeting the Australian and New Zealand markets in the coming years with hopes of expanding into the US market too.

“We believe there is real opportunity for HRI to grow, to support more patients and doctors overseas, while helping advance cardiac care internationally in the years ahead,” he said.

Through its work as the operator of the National Cardiac Device Registry, HRI works with more than 65,000 patients in Ireland with its platform being used by more than 50 cardiac hospitals in the country.

HRI operates a cloud-based cardiac rhythm management platform that makes patient cardiac information available in real time to patients and their medical teams.

The company, which was founded in 2008, said it is developing artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities through its cardiac device management portal in the hopes of giving patients earlier insights.

“Through our system, patients receive greater peace of mind and better health outcomes, while medical personnel can make better informed and more efficient decisions. Ultimately that improves patient care and helps save lives,” said Mr Kelly.

“We’ve already demonstrated how we can enhance cardiac care in Ireland by supporting over 65,000 patients and working with more than 50 hospitals nationwide. Now, we’re bringing that capability overseas.”