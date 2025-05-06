Businesses run risk of legal action under new digital accessibility rules

Rachael Joyce, head of product and research at the UX Design Institute, and Colman Walsh, founder and chief executive of the institute. Photograph: Conor McCabe

Irish companies risk running foul of new EU legislation requiring them to make their websites, apps and digital services more accessible to people with disabilities.

The new rules come into force on June 28th but a recent survey found that almost six in 10 businesses remain confused about what they have to do to be compliant with them.

The European Accessibility Act aims to ensure digital equality across the EU and applies to a wide range of industries – from ecommerce and banking to transport and media. It covers all companies operating within the EU regardless of location.

As the deadline looms, Dublin-based tech company UX Design Institute warns that many businesses remain unaware of the serious consequences of noncompliance, including the risk for potential legal claims from individual users against non-compliant businesses in Irish courts.

READ MORE

“In Ireland, enforcement is particularly robust,” says Rachael Joyce, head of product and research at the institute. “It is among the strictest in the EU, with serious or repeated breaches potentially carrying criminal penalties, including fines of up to €60,000 and imprisonment of up to 18 months.

“Not only can users initiate legal proceedings, but groups who advocate for accessibility can also back these cases,” she added.

“The requirements are not just technical features: they’re essential for enabling independent access to digital services,” says Ms Joyce, noting that the 2020 census found that 22 per cent of the population said they were living with a disability.

Compliance requires digital products to be designed so that they work for a wide range of physical and cognitive needs. For example, Ms Joyce says, websites should support screen readers for users who are visually impaired, offer keyboard navigation for people who cannot use a mouse due to mobility issues and include text alternatives to describe images for users who cannot see them.

She adds that a lack of understanding around accessibility standards is leaving businesses overwhelmed. “The guidelines can seem complex, and many organisations don’t know where to start,” says Ms Joyce, whose UX Design Institute has put together a 12-hour online Designing for Accessibility course to provide practical training for product teams, developers and business leaders to assist businesses preparing for the new regime.

“The key is taking proactive steps now rather than waiting until legal action or enforcement catches up,” she says. “This self-paced course is designed to provide a clear roadmap for businesses who may not have the time or expertise to navigate accessibility requirements on their own.”

While compliance may seem like an operational burden, Ms Joyce stresses that accessibility should be viewed as a fundamental responsibility. “It’s something that will affect all of us at some point in our lives, whether due to disability, temporary injury or age-related changes.”