Sport Ireland seeks planning permission for National Cricket Centre

Barry McCarthy of Ireland in action during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup in 2024. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Plans lodged by Sport Ireland for a new National Cricket Centre, including a spectator bowl, would generate a €93 million tourism dividend here over a five-year period, according to planning documents lodged with Fingal County Council

During the same 2026 to 2030 period, the cricket stadium, which would have a permanent capacity of 4,240 and will be able to accommodate up to 12,000 spectators for the planned oval- would generate an additional €29 million through ticket sales and operational expenditure during the same period.

Sport Ireland is also seeking permission for a high performance centre and supporting infrastructure at the Sport Ireland National Sports Campus at Abbotstown.

A planning report drawn up by Cunnane Stratton Reynolds for Sport Ireland said that the proposed centre would “provide Cricket Ireland (CI) with a permanent, world-class facility, within the home of Irish Sport”.

An evaluation of the proposed stadium’s economic impact carried out by EY showed that €39.9 million would be spent as a result of the 2030 T20 World Cup Cricket tournament.

The EY findings also said that, based on an average year’s operation, the centre would support 460 jobs per annum in the period 2026 to 2030.

Overall, including the impact of the T20 Cricket World Cup in 2030, the net impact of the centre, would result in 1,555 jobs.

The planning report said that a once-off capacity of 20,000 would be required for the T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2030 and, as it is a once-off event, would likely be the subject of an events license closer to the time of that event.

A report lodged with the application states the Irish economy would benefit from co-hosting the world cup in 2030 where the centre will host a maximum of eight matches, with the remaining matches to be played in Malahide or Stormont.

Planning documents lodged show that the proposed development is likely to generate approximately 200 construction jobs.

The planning report states that the proposed development “is the first capacity venue to be located on the campus, is unique in its ability to expand its capacity, as and when needed, through procurement of future sports event licences granted”

Outlining the need for the development, it said that “Cricket Ireland has no home of its own. It needs a home of its own. It cannot rely on using club facilities, much to the club’s inconvenience and at great cost”.

It added that the campus “provides a unique opportunity to provide that facility for cricket and the proposal meets many of Cricket Ireland’s requirements”.