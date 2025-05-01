DAA lands near €300m profit despite passenger cap limitations

Airport company DAA recorded pretax profits of €297.7 million as revenue surged 9 per cent to €1.1 billion in 2024, despite passenger cap limitations.

The company’s full year results show Dublin Airport had an additional 1.1 million passengers last year bringing the total to 34.65 million across 244 thousand flights, extending far beyond its 32 million annual passenger cap.

The operator of Cork and Dublin airports is expecting to pay a dividend to the State of €68 million, following the a more than 40 per cent rise in profits on 2023. Operating costs increased 4 per cent to €524 million.

Aeronautical business accounted for just €343 million of its total revenue, with almost a quarter coming from retail and catering concessions. €261 million came from overseas operations, such as international airport retail.

READ MORE

Dublin and Cork airports welcomed a total of 37,716,884 million passengers last year, DAA said, a 3.8 per cent increase as numbers steadied post-pandemic. Cork Airport saw strong 9.7 per cent growth in its passenger numbers, breaking the 3 million mark.

DAA chairman Basil Geoghegan said Dublin Airport operated under “a complicated, burdensome, and slow planning system”, saying the semi-State’s “ability to invest and provide vital connectivity is severely hampered”.

“The current and most immediate restriction is the outdated 32 million terminal passenger cap which dates from 2007,” he said. “It was originally based on long ago alleviated concerns about local traffic infrastructure, a matter over which DAA has no control.”

Chief executive Kenny Jacobs said that “tariffs, cost, economic and slow planning headwinds threaten Irish tourism and exports”.

He said that “continuing uncertainty” has led to Ireland being the “only top-20 European country whose air travel showed a decline in scheduled capacity in Q1 2025.”

The semi-State recorded €223 million in capital investment in its airports last year. Net debt dropped by 16 per cent to €685 million, with DAA having borrowed to finance losses made during the pandemic. Its total liabilities stand just below €1.6 billion, down slightly on last year’s figure.

The results highlighted “consistently excellent” security screening performance, saying 97 per cent of passengers at Dublin Airport passed through in less than 20 minutes, beating its target of 90 per cent. The company said 99 per cent of passengers at Cork Airport were screened in the same time frame.

Its international arm, including Jeddah Airport and Red Sea International in Saudi Arabia, handled 49.2 million passengers in 2024.