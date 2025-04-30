Pfizer announces more cost-cutting and the pink tax penalising women

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Pfizer’s Irish staff face an anxious wait after the company said it was seeking another €1.5bn in annual cost savings globally on top of €5.3 billion previously announced over the past two years. Irish jobs have gone with each of the past two announcements. The company was saying nothing last night.

A decade after they acquired it following an examinership, the owners of the Leopardstown Inn in south Dublin are putting it on the market, seeking €7.2 million. Ronald Quinlan has the details.

Joanne Hunt looks at how women are penalised financially with a pink tax – higher prices for products that are marketed for women but are identical to lower prices products targeted at men.

Meanwhile John McManus writes that making a scapegoat of Airbnb and other short-term lettings websites in its desperate search for someone other than itself to blame for the housing shortage has created its own problems for Government after an ESRI report questioned the necessity for and efficacy of proposed tighter new rules on holiday lets.

A greater number of jobs were advertised at minimum wage after an above-inflation increase in the hourly rate in 2024, according to an ESRI report. Emmet Malone reports that 15% of job posting were offering minimum wage last year compared to mid-single digits in previous years.

Almost €32 billion in fossil fuel investment was held by Irish-based subsidiaries of finance companies last year, a new report by Trócaire and Age Action claims. The carbon footprint of these financial flows is bigger than Ireland’s yearly emissions, writes Mark Hilliard.

Dublin dog-sitting platform Gudog has been bought by Rover Group in the US company’s first move into the Irish market which it says will add 20,000 dog walkers to its platform.

Yoghurt made its way on the Commercial court list as Yoplait seeks a High Court injunction over rival Danone’s plans for an Irish launch next week of an allegedly confusingly similar product to Yoplait’s Skyr natural yoghurt.

Inditex Group brands Zara and Pull & Bear are expanding their footprints in Dundrum Town Centre, with Zara adding space to its current unit and Pull & Bear relocating to a larger unit within the centre, writes Hugh Dooley.

Listed hostel-booking group Hostelworld plans to return to paying dividends this year for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic, as it also eyes “selective” deals to broaden its business. Joe Brennan has the details.

Milk-processing group Tirlán said revenue last year increased by 5 per cent in a reinvigorated dairy market following a “challenging” start to the year. However, quizzed by Hugh Dooley, they were mute on moves by an activist investor to challenge Glanbia plc in which Tirlán is the largest shareholder. Glanbia holds its annual shareholder meeting this morning.

Finally, with housing at a premium in and around the capital, a 37.5 acre site in Balbriggan is sure to attract interest. Ronald Quinlan says the site is guiding €18.75 million, or an average of €500,000 an acre.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest. If you'd like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.