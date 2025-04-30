Landmark south Dublin pub hits the open market for first time in 48 years with €7.25m price tag

The Leopardstown Inn, a pub synonymous with racegoers thanks to its proximity to Leopardstown Racecourse, is up for sale.

With the Loyola Group focusing increasingly on the growth of its operations in Dublin city centre and Quinta do Lago on Portugal’s Algarve, agent BDM Property has been instructed to find a buyer for one of its best-known venues in the south of the capital. The Leopardstown Inn, a pub synonymous with racegoers thanks to its proximity to Leopardstown Racecourse, is being offered on the open market for the first time in 48 years.

The south Dublin landmark, which is guiding at a price of €7.25 million, is expected to see interest from a wide range of publicans, investors and developers thanks to the strength of its existing business and the potential of its 0.37-hectare (0.91-acre) site for a range of alternative uses including residential accommodation.

The well-known pub was acquired by the Loyola Group for about €6 million in 2015 after it became the subject of an examinership involving its long-standing owners, brothers Brian and Des Reddy.

An aerial view shows the extent of the Leopardstown Inn site

Located at the junction of Brewery Road and Leopardstown Avenue in Stillorgan, the Leopardstown Inn has long been acknowledged as one of south Dublin’s foremost licensed premises. The pub’s substantial customer base is drawn from both the area’s affluent residential population and from the thousands working in the nearby Sandyford Business District for leading employers such as Microsoft, Meta, Google and the Beacon Hospital.

READ MORE

The venue is also readily accessible from further afield owing to its location between the N11 and the M50 motorway and proximity to the Luas green line stop at Sandyford.

The Leopardstown Inn is a large two-storey licensed premises extending to 1,324 sq m (14,250 sq ft) with a feature circular glazed bar facing on to Brewery Road. The accommodation briefly comprises a well-appointed ground-floor lounge bar; a glazed feature corner double-height atrium lounge bar, a public bar, customer toilets, catering kitchen and the Grape & Grain off-licence. On the first floor there is a self-contained function room with a roof terrace and bar, customer toilets, secondary kitchen, offices for 22 people and a conference room and stores. There is a basement containing a beer cold room. Outside, there is extensive car parking for about 75 cars.

The freehold property’s 0.37-hectare (0.91-acre) site is zoned Neighbourhood Centre under the Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Development Plan 2022-28. Permitted uses included residential, neighbourhood shop, local shop, with discount food store open for consideration.

Given the property’s location in what is arguably one of Dublin’s most sought-after residential areas, the sale is likely to see interest from a number of developers. The area surrounding the Leopardstown Inn has seen significant residential development over recent years with US property firm Kennedy Wilson’s apartment schemes at The Grange on the Stillorgan Road and The Cornerstone in Stillorgan village among the most notable additions.

The Leopardstown Inn site as seen from above

Commenting on the sale, John Ryan of BDM Property, said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire one of south Dublin’s most successful suburban licensed premises. The Leopardstown Inn enjoys a high level of turnover from food, drink and off-sales business. With its superb location in a busy and affluent area of south Dublin, this property will appeal to developers and retailers”.

News of the Leopardstown Inn’s sale comes just over one year on from the Loyola Group’s off-market disposal for €4 million of the The Greedy Eagle pub in Glasthule village. The pub, which had been known for many years as the Eagle House, was acquired by Paddy Doherty, the Donegal-born founder and chief executive of the Electro Automation Group.

The Loyola Group continues to own and operate The Old Spot and The Bath, on Bath Avenue and The Landmark on Wexford Street. The Landmark is set for a major expansion and refurbishment following the Loyola Group’s recent acquisition of a number of adjoining properties. In February of this year, the group opened Flight Club Darts on Dawson Street following a €7 million investment. They also own and operate Base Pizza throughout Dublin. The Loyola Group owns and operates four bars/restaurants in Quinta do Lago on Portugal’s Algarve namely The Bold Octupus, The Cheeky Pup, Tony’s and Botanico. They have also just commenced work on the well-known Figo’s Bar in Vilamoura Marina, having recently taken possession of the premises.