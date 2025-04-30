Hospitality tech firm Kappture to create at least 20 jobs as it grows Galway software development hub

Hospitality technology Kappture is to create at least 20 jobs in Galway as the company expands its software development hub.

The company, which is backed by Irish private equity investor Renatus Capital Partners, is currently based at innovation hub Portershed. The Galway-based team will develop Kappture’s AI platform BRISK, alongisde working on the company’s EPOS solutions.

The Brisk AI platform is a computer vision action tracking platform, with plans for it to be implemented at sports and live event venues for food and beverage retail. It offers instant payments, a human-free checkout and plans to remove long queues for food and beverages at venues.

It is already in use at Norwich FC, its first deployment, with more planned across Ireland, the UK and globally.

“Brisk is the world’s only solution that can take payments for food & beverages instantly with no human interaction. Brisk has global applications to remove the pain points of queues at live events, to make it a better experience for fans and more efficient for venue operators,” said Neil Haran, CTO of Kappture. “Our ambition is to bring highly skilled talent to Galway and to increase its standing as a hub for AI, innovation and creativity.”

Recruitment is already underway. Among the new roles planned are jobs in computer vision software engineering, software development, and other commercial and operational roles.

Minister for Enterprise Tourism & Employment Peter Burke welcomed the news of the expansion.

“With a focus on innovative new AI technologies, the new office will provide exciting and transformative job opportunities for the locality,” he said. “Galway is key hub for technology companies, and I very much welcome Kappture to this thriving ecosystem.”

The project is being supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

“Kappture’s decision to expand its software development operations in Galway underscores Ireland’s growing reputation as a global hub for technology and innovation,” said IDA Ireland chief executive Michael Lohan. “This investment not only highlights the city’s attractiveness for scaling ambitious tech ventures but also reinforces Ireland’s position at the forefront of AI and digital transformation.”