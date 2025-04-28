Improved workers’ rights divide sides up North

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Employers groups and trade unions in Northern Ireland will learn today how recently appointed Minister for the Economy Caoimhe Archibald intends to proceed with the proposals to update and reform employment legislation that has sharply divided employers and trade unions when she briefs the Assembly on the Good Jobs Employment Rights Bill. Emmet Malone reports.

The number of companies launching on global stock markets for the first time grew by 20 per cent to 291 in the first three months of the year, a report published on Monday shows. But, as Barry O’Halloran reports, the Irish exchange has some particular challenges.

Awareness of the digital euro among Irish retailers was lower than in any of eight other countries surveyed, with 44 per cent saying they had not heard of the digital euro. That compares with an average of 29 per cent across Europe. A similar percentage said they were unsure about the potential benefits of a digital euro.

Eoin Burke-Kennedy looks at the on-again, off-again war of words between US president Donald Trump and Federal Reserve chairman on interest rates ahead of a crunch meeting of the Fed.

What baffles Isabel Berwick most about workplaces in 2026 is the enduring prevalence of shouty, negative and underling-blaming leadership styles. Standing in for Pilita Clark, she argues that leaders who operate a culture of fear and criticism don’t get good results. Even if you don’t care about “snowflake” staff, lashing out at people is bad for business.

In our Opinion slot this week, Fianna Fáil TD Martin Daly says that as Donald Trump targets universities, the State should double down on producing more PhD graduates here to ramp up our innovation and research capabilities.

And as the Government confirms yet another delay in the introduction of auto-enrolment, the time has come for a dose of realism - where proper timelines and political commitment deliver a better outcome for workers with no occupational pensions.

Finally, Proinsias O’Mahony says Tesla’s earnings call was less a financial update than a sermon from Musk’s pulpit of techno-rapture, rhapsodising about humanoid robots, trillion-dollar energy markets, and even “heaven on Earth”.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest.