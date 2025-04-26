Price of a home in the Republic rose by 9.8% on average in the first quarter, report says

Property prices rose by 9.8 per cent on average in the first quarter compared with the same period last year. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The price of a home in the Republic rose by 9.8 per cent on average in the first quarter compared with the same period last year, a new report says.

The report from Geowox, a data technology company specialising in residential valuations, provides figures on completed home sales. The report includes all entries in the Irish residential property price register for the quarter.

It shows sale prices rose 9.8 per cent year on year, as the median price for a home reached €360,000. That represented an increase of €32,000 compared with the same quarter of last year.

Energy-efficient homes (those with BER ratings of A or B) achieved a median sale price of €445,000 compared with €340,000 for less energy efficient homes.

Geowox said its energy-based comparison excludes new homes to gain a more precise understanding of the energy efficiency premium.

Energy-efficient homes commanded a 30.8 per cent premium, with growing demand of 15.7 per cent, while apartment sales fell by 10.3 per cent.

A total of 10,798 homes were sold in the quarter, which was down 4.5 per cent compared with the same period in 2024. Co Dublin topped the charts at 3,543 sales, followed by Co Cork (1,262) and Co Kildare (557).

Out of the top 25 urban centres, Dublin city was the most expensive, with a median price of €552,000, followed by Naas, Co Kildare, at €444,000.

Longford was the most affordable at €138,000.

In Dublin city, prices in the Dublin 14 postcode were highest at €750,000, and, at €305,000, lowest in Dublin 17.

There were a total of 1,924 new home sales in the quarter, which represented an increase of 8.9 per cent. New homes transacted at a median value of €425,000, which represented a €90,000 premium over the median for existing homes.

The report also shows urban and rural home prices are converging, with rural properties just 2 per cent more expensive. Price growth was strong in both segments, up 10.2 per cent for urban homes and up 9 per cent for rural.

Apartments and houses both saw substantial increases – rising 20.1 per cent to €315,000 and 9.4 per cent to €372,000 respectively. New home prices are up 3.7 per cent, and are nearly 26.9 per cent more expensive than existing homes.

Counties Kerry, Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow were the only counties where the median price of a newly constructed home exceeded the national average. In contrast, Co Monaghan offers more affordable options, with new homes priced at a median of €319,000.

Sales of properties priced below €150,000 “continued to plummet”, the report noted, with only 940 sales recorded in this segment.

Geowox head of data, Marco Giardina, said: “Median prices are steadily rising, while energy-efficient and new homes continue to command hefty premiums.”