Ericsson plans €200m Irish investment

Telecoms company Ericsson is to invest €200 million in its Athlone facility as part of a three-year research and development project that aims to improve efficiency in 5G networks around the world.

The project, which is a major boost for the Irish operation, will focus on the development of open network management and automation capabilities used in 5G networks. This will help accelerate the global deployment of 5G Standalone connectivity, Ericsson said.

The investment is being seen as bolstering Ireland’s position as a strategic hub for technological innovation.

The company, which has been in Ireland for more than 50 years, said the new project would focus on the Ericsson intelligent automation platform and applications to automate radio access network management and optimisation. Among the technologies being implemented are artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and advanced analytics.

“Ericsson has a long history and deep roots in Ireland spanning more than 50 years. This €200 million investment, supported by the IDA and Irish Government, is a testament to our commitment to Ireland, and confidence in our exceptional talent here,” said Denis Dullea, head of Ericsson’s Athlone site and network management engineering unit. “By delivering on this cutting-edge project we’re both investing in Ireland’s future and empowering mobile operators worldwide.”

The investment is not expected to increase jobs at the Irish operations, with Ericsson currently employing more than 1,300 people here.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Peter Burke said the three-year project was encouraging. “Ericsson’s €200 million announcement at their Athlone facility is fantastic news. It is really encouraging that Ericsson have once again cemented Athlone as a key base for the company, selecting the campus and the staff based here to lead this pioneering work.”

The investment is being supported by the Government through IDA Ireland. Chief executive of the agency, Michael Lohan, said Ericsson’s programme was “ambitious” and “strongly aligned” with key growth drivers of IDA Ireland’s new strategy. “This RD&I project embodies cutting-edge innovation, exemplifies IDA’s continued commitment to balanced regional development,” he said.