Job postings increase but tariffs could lead to sharp slowdown in growth, report finds

Job postings were up 15.3 per cent in the first quarter compared with the same period last year, but US president Donald Trump’s tariffs mean there is potential for sharper-than-expected slowdown in job growth, according to Matrix Recruitment.

Employers demonstrated a “cautious but steady” approach to hiring in the first quarter, particularly in sectors with ongoing staff shortages such as manufacturing, engineering, and financial services, the recruitment firm said in its latest jobs report.

Manufacturing accounted for more than a quarter of live job listings. “Manufacturing remains a key generator of jobs in Ireland, and we are seeing increased investment in environment, sustainability, and green (ESG) roles,” said Breda Dooley, head of recruitment.

The number of manufacturing roles grew 29 per cent compared to the same time last year with employers “actively recruiting” for a wider range of technical and supervisory positions. Roles related to ESG strategy rose 5 per cent.

Demand for permanent positions rose by 10.5 per cent, accounting for over 65 per cent of all job listings. Meanwhile, temporary hiring surged by 16.7 per cent.

“The growth in short-term project and cover roles is clearly a reflection of the economic uncertainty we are feeling at the minute,” said Ms Dooley. “Many businesses are focused on staying agile and prioritising their short-term operational needs over future growth.”

The services sector saw a surge in hiring, particularly for administrative and clerical roles, with job postings increasing by 28.6 per cent in counties such as Westmeath and Kildare.

Waterford witnessed a notable rise in engineering and manufacturing roles, aligning with ongoing industry investment in the southeast. Manufacturing jobs were also particularly strong in Roscommon, Cavan, and Westmeath.

Matrix Recruitment said Ireland “continues to navigate the complexities of the global economic landscape”, including global trade tensions. The Government has warned that up to 80,000 future jobs could be at risk if the US proceeds with additional tariffs on the EU.

“Although the tariffs have now been confirmed, they are currently subject to a 90-day pause, providing a window for negotiation and potential resolution,” the report noted.

“This period of uncertainty means that while certain sectors, including automotive, machinery, electronics, minerals, and agriculture, may be more vulnerable to disruption, the full extent of the impact remains to be seen.”

The group said there was “a potential for sharper-than-expected slowdown in job growth”, following the US administration’s April 2nd announcement.

“However, with EU leaders hoping to engage in dialogue with the US, there remains cautious optimism that an agreement could mitigate the worst-case scenarios.”