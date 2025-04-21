China warns countries about siding with US in trade deals

China has warned other countries against making trade deals with the US to China’s detriment.(Chinatopix/AP)

China has warned other countries against making trade deals with the United States to China’s detriment.

Governments including those of Taiwan, Japan and South Korea have begun negotiations with Washington after President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs against almost all of America’s trading partners on April 2nd.

The import taxes were quickly suspended against most countries after world markets panicked, but he increased his already steep tariffs against China.

China’s Commerce Ministry said in a statement: “China firmly opposes any party reaching a deal at the expense of China’s interests.

READ MORE

“If this happens, China will never accept it and will resolutely take countermeasures in a reciprocal manner. China is determined and capable of safeguarding its own rights and interests.”

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said earlier this month that the countries currently negotiating trade deals with the US should “approach China as a group” together with Washington.

The US tariffs against other countries are economic bullying, the ministry said in the statement.

“Appeasement cannot bring peace, and compromise cannot win respect,” it added.

“For one’s own temporary selfish interests, sacrificing the interests of others in exchange for so-called exemptions is like seeking the skin from a tiger. It will ultimately only fail on both ends and harm others without benefiting themselves.”

China has said it is open to talks with Washington but no meetings have been announced.

Mr Trump made China the target of his steepest tariffs, imposing several rounds of tariffs totalling 145 per cent duties on Chinese imports. Beijing has retaliated with tariffs of 125 per cent on US imports.

The tariffs have spooked exporters and stalled shipments, while threatening to drag on the global economy.