Investors eyeing stable Europe rather than US, Davy says

The “long-standing narrative” of American exceptionalism has “weakened” following US President Donald Trump’s overhaul of global trade, and investors are currently drawn to “more balanced” global powers such as Europe and China, Davy has said.

The group published its Wealth View report on Friday, which covers the second quarter of this year, and sets out its assessment of the investment environment globally.

The report said Europe and China offered “relative valuation appeal and clearer policy direction”, in contrast with the United States.

It noted that Donald Trump’s “sweeping tariff measures” are “reshaping” global growth expectations, investor sentiment, and asset valuations.

Davy said that although risks have arisen, recent volatility has also brought valuations for investors “closer to fair value”, and “particularly outside the United States”.

It also said the first quarter of the year marked a “significant change in global market leadership”.

“What began as a year of US optimism, European scepticism, and Chinese uncertainty has shifted meaningfully,” the report said.

“The US administration’s protectionist pivot, culminating in the April tariff announcement, has clouded the near-term outlook.”

The Davy report covered other aspects of the geopolitical landscape too, noting that China has “moved forward” with targeted stimulus and delivered a “notable AI breakthrough” through DeepSeek.

In Europe, it said there has been a “policy reset”, pointing to expanded German defence spending and EU-wide fiscal plans, which it said has “strengthened investor confidence”.

Davy chief investment officer Donough Kilmurray said the world economy was stable before the “tariff shock” on April 2nd, with the US “decelerating from an above-average pace, and Europe and China inflecting upwards after periods of weakness”.

“While the tariffs could push the US and Europe into recession, we note that this is a man-made crisis, not an economic one, and therefore it can easily be averted,” it said.

“Rather than base our investment strategy on one path, good or bad, we prepare our portfolios for a wide range of outcomes.

“Put simply, we expect more policy twists and market turns, and so we maintain a broadly diversified portfolio.”