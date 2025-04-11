JPMorgan Chase shares rise on upbeat profits

JPMorgan’s trading revenue climbed 21 per cent to $9.7 billion, higher than the earlier expectations.

JPMorgan Chase topped first-quarter profit estimates on Friday, driven by record equities trading and higher fees from debt underwriting and merger advisory.

Shares of the biggest US bank climbed about 3 per cent before the open even as chief executive Jamie Dimon remained circumspect on the economy as corporate America navigated the fallout of president Donald Trump’s tariffs.

“Clients have become more cautious amid an increase in market volatility driven by geopolitical and trade-related tensions,” Mr Dimon said. “The economy is facing considerable turbulence, including geopolitics.”

The bank increased its provisions for credit losses to $3.3 billion (€2.9 billion) from $1.9 billion last year. Consumers and businesses could struggle to repay their loans if the new import levies reignite inflation and dampen economic growth. The results from the biggest US bank offer a glimpse into the economic implications of Mr Trump’s trade agenda. Bank stocks tanked after the tariffs were announced last week.

Uncertainty surrounding the trade policy has fuelled market turbulence. Mr Trump last week unveiled steep reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries, only to pause many of them on Wednesday.

The heightened volatility due to shifting expectations lifted banks’ trading business in the first quarter as investors quickly adjusted their portfolios.

JPMorgan’s trading revenue climbed 21 per cent to $9.7 billion, higher than the earlier expectations of a low double-digits percentage gain. Equities trading surged 48 per cent to a record $3.8 billion.

Investment banking fees climbed 12 per cent, largely buoyed by optimism in the first three months of 2025 that Mr Trump would enact pro-growth policies, ease regulations and lower taxes.

On Monday, Mr Dimon warned shareholders that trade wars could have lasting negative consequences including persistent inflation and high fiscal deficits.

Earnings were $14.6 billion, or $5.07 a share, for the three months ended March 31st, JPMorgan said. That compares with $13.4 billion, or $4.44 a share, a year earlier. – Reuters